Fans expect Genshin Impact Anime news after cryptic official post reveals a date and four places

Genshin Impact put out a bizarre Tweet that seems like gibberish at first glance but could actually be a cryptic code tied to anime news or something else important. If the code was deciphered correctly, it suggests that gamers should be getting some information on August 19, 2023. Particularly it would be for something tied to Paris, New York, Tokyo, and Taipei. Let's look at what's currently known about the recently posted cryptic message.

For those unaware, at 9 pm PT on August 2, 2023, the official Genshin Impact Twitter account posted a Tweet that said: "fjhiupofojof QBSJT OZD UPLZP UBJQFJ." That's not a typo. Those letters were exactly what miHoYo put on Twitter, and it could be solved with a Caesar Cipher by shifting the words by one letter up in the alphabet.

The aforementioned Caesar Cipher could be used to shift each letter shown above to an earlier letter in the alphabet. For example, 'f' would become 'e,' and 'j' would become 'i.' Here is the solved version if you do that for the whole Tweet:

"eightonenine PARIS NYC TOKYO TAIPEI"

The first part is presumably a message that something will happen on August 19 since August is the 8th month of the year. Everything else in the above message is for various capitals in the world:

Paris, France

New York City, New York

Tokyo, Japan

Taipei, Taiwan

The following Tweet is an example of somebody proving that the Tweet could utilize a Caesar Cipher for some secret message.

Travelers can use any website for the Caesarian Cipher or manually do it to get the same results. It's too early to tell what gamers will see in Paris, New York, Tokyo, or Taipei just yet. All players can do is speculate at the moment that it could be connected to something big, like the long-awaited Genshin Impact anime.

Fan speculation

Several people wonder what could be happening on August 19, 2023, as evidenced in the above series of Tweets. Fontaine will be released around August 16, 2023, so one has to wonder if the August 19 date is tied to an event of some kind. Some Twitter users above seem to think it could be connected to the official Genshin Impact anime.

That project was originally announced on September 20, 2022. Nothing much was revealed about it apart from a brief trailer showing a montage of some environment shots, plus that Ufotable is involved in the animation.

Apart from a potential anime screening or trailer, nothing else would be readily obvious to be revealed at that date. No Genshin Impact leaks unveil anything about this cryptic code and its purpose.

Many Twitter replies to the original Tweet were one of confusion, but it didn't take long for some savvy gamers to figure out that the Tweet wasn't a typo and that the Caesarian Cipher could be used here.

Genshin Impact anime trailer

Until further news arrives, it's worth looking at the old trailer to catch up on what Travelers can expect from the Genshin Impact anime. The above video shows that teaser for any reader curious for a refresher. Hopefully, players get something new on August 19, 2023.

