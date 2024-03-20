Genshin Impact Cloud Open Beta officially launched in more countries

HoYoverse, the developer of the most popular action-adventure open-world gacha game, Genshin Impact, has recently made the title playable through cloud in some parts of Asia. This title's Cloud Open beta became available to Singapore and Malaysian players in December 2023. Recently, it has been made accessible to gamers in five more nations.

Read on to learn more about the Open Beta of Genshin Impact Cloud and which countries it has been made available in.

Genshin Impact Cloud Open Beta officially launched in five more countries

Official announcement post on Facebook (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside Singapore and Malaysia, Genshin Impact Cloud's Open Beta is now available in Laos, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and the Philippines on iOS, Android, and PC platforms. Travelers should keep in mind that the official announcement is geo-blocked for countries other than these nations.

Interested fans in these countries now can play this title's breathtaking open world without having to download it. Genshin Impact Cloud is a version of the original gacha title that utilizes real-time cloud technology. It allows players to enjoy high-quality graphics and high frame rates without having to download the game's full package.

After logging in to Genshin Impact Cloud, players will be able to enjoy the game on the PC, iOS, and Android as the game progress is shared across all compatible platforms. When you launch the game, the billing process will immediately start for every player, costing 10 Cloud Coins per minute.

If gamers have any remaining Free Trial time or an active Cloud Pass, their bills will be deducted in the following order: Cloud Pass > Free Trial > Cloud Coin.

Upon the first login, Travelers may obtain a five-hour free trial with an upper limit of 600 minutes. Players can also claim a 15-minute trial free of cost by logging into the game daily (refreshes at 12:00 pm UTC +8 daily). Players will not be able to accumulate any more Free Trial time once the 600-minute time limit is reached.

For more guides, updates, and news related to this open-world gacha title, remember to follow Sportskeeda.