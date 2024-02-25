Genshin Impact developer reportedly working on an Animal Crossing/ Stardew Valley like game; title leaked

A recent leak from China's Bilibili service hints that Genshin Impact developers HoYoverse is working on a brand new title. The Chinese game development studio is renowned for making superhit games like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Honkai Impact 3rd. Hoyoverse is set to release another action game titled Zenless Zone Zero soon.

The company is ambitious as it is working on multiple live-service projects simultaneously while also looking forward to capturing the world again with its Animal Crossing-like game. Keep reading as this article provides all the information on Hoyoverse's next project.

Note: This information is based on leaks by @hxg_diluc on X.

Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse is reportedly working on a new title called Starry Sky Valley

As claimed by @hxg_diluc on X, Hoyoverse is working on a life simulation game called Starry Sky Valley. The game will be similar to other popular games in the genre, such as Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but much about the title is unknown.

The leak said that Hoyoverse had registered a new game (translated: Starry Sky Valley) as well as created a BiliBili account under the same name. This information was initially shared by another leaker via X a few months back, but it has now been removed.

This new game will provide players with a relaxing, casual experience that is quite different than the gameplay of most other titles under Hoyoverse's portfolio. Even the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero is a high-octane, action-oriented game.

It is also unknown if the new game from the company will feature a Gacha mechanic similar to its predecessors. However, it should be noted that Hoyoverse's romantic visual novel, Tears of Themis, does have a Gacha system. If (translated: Starry Sky Valley) does feature one, it will most likely allow you to pull characters with different stats that speed up certain farming or chore aspects of the game.

One thing is for certain: the company is planning to expand its portfolio to multiple genres while also providing players with well-written, narrative-driven experiences.