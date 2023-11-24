Zenless Zone Zero Fairy Library: Menu Screens explained

Zenless Zone Zero is an upcoming action RPG game developed and published by HoYoverse. The game has gained popularity in the last couple of months, and the fanbase is eager for its global release.

The developer HoYoverse shared a post on X (Formerly Twitter) detailing how the UI and menu screen will work after the game's launch so players can familiarize themselves.

This article discusses the Menu Screen Guide in detail to help fans get accustomed to Zenless Zone Zero's user interface.

Zenless Zone Zero all Menu Screens explained

In the Menu Screen Guide post, developer HoYoverse explained the three Screens: the Main Menu Screen, the Exploration Screen, and the HDD (Hollow Deep Dive) Screen.

Main Menu Screen

The Main Menu Screen in Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown in the picture above, on the top right side of the screen, players can keep track of their Battery Charge, Dennies, and Film. On the left side, players can see their Inter-Knot Level.

The Events icon is on the right side, and clicking the button will show the active in-game events.

The list below details every icon from left to right and their characteristics:

More: Various features such as Mailbox, Camera, Notices, Feedback, and Log Out are grouped in this page.

Various features such as Mailbox, Camera, Notices, Feedback, and Log Out are grouped in this page. Options: You can change the game's graphics, controls, audio, language, and other options.

You can change the game's graphics, controls, audio, language, and other options. DMS: Opens your direct messages and group chats with NPCs.

Opens your direct messages and group chats with NPCs. Training: Allows you to freely train without consuming Battery Charge against enemies with dissimilar stats.

Allows you to freely train without consuming Battery Charge against enemies with dissimilar stats. Inter-Knot: Opens Inter-Knot to check your notifications, schedule, and Proxy Primer. Proxy Primer is a secret manual from which you can complete primer missions and earn rewards.

Opens Inter-Knot to check your notifications, schedule, and Proxy Primer. Proxy Primer is a secret manual from which you can complete primer missions and earn rewards. Storage: Allows you to check your inventory/storage. You can also Craft and Dismantle items from this page.

Allows you to check your inventory/storage. You can also Craft and Dismantle items from this page. Agent: Displays current Agent's details. It also allows you to upgrade Agents, equip Equipment, and upgrade Skills.

Displays current Agent's details. It also allows you to upgrade Agents, equip Equipment, and upgrade Skills. Signal Search: Allows you to obtain various Agents by using Master Tapes.

Allows you to obtain various Agents by using Master Tapes. Shop: You can purchase Master Tapes and various in-game items and materials.

You can purchase Master Tapes and various in-game items and materials. Travel: Clicking on a location on this page will immediately teleport you there.

Exploration Screen

The Exploration Screen in Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

While exploring various locations across New Eridu, players must navigate with the buttons on the Screen. Each button is marked with a number and detailed below:

Main Menu: Click to open the Main Menu. Time: Displays the date and time of New Eridu. Joystick: Allows players to move around or control their Agent's movement. DM Button: Quickly opens the direct message page. Interaction Button: Click to interact with any objects or NPCs on New Eridu. Camera Button: Quickly opens the Camera. Inter-Knot Button: Opens the Inter-Knot page. Sprint Button: Allows players to sprint when pressed.

Hollow Deep Dive Screen

The Hollow Deep Dive Screen in Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

The HDD system in Zenless Zone Zero is a terminal that follows players to select which Hollow they want to enter. Players can start story-related commissions and Side and rally Commissions from the HDD Screen. Players can also access various events of the game from this Screen.