Genshin Impact leaker debunks Arlecchino and Clorinde leak claiming partywide talent level buff

Recently, a user named Litian Leaks shared the potential kit details of Genshin Impact's Arlecchino and Clorinde. According to the leaker, both characters supposedly have passive talents that increase the entire party's Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill talent by level one, respectively. However, another leaker, Firmanent, claims that the information is false. This also includes the leaks about Clorinde's other talents that provide buffs to the team.

At the same time, it is worth mentioning that Firmanent's record has been 50-50 so far. Therefore, the leaks regarding Clorinde and Arlecchino's kit are difficult to confirm until Genshin Impact makes an official announcement. More details are covered below.

Genshin Impact leaker claims Arlecchino and Clorinde's potential kit details to be false

Firmanent has claimed that the recent leaks from Litian Leaks covering details about Arlecchino and Clorinde's potential kit leaks are false. This includes the aforementioned characters' passive abilities that increase the entire team's Elemental Burst and Skill talent levels by one, respectively, and other buffs from the latter's talents.

Arlecchino and Clorinde kit crumbs by Litian Leaks (Image via PTL)

For reference, here are Arlecchino and Clorinde's kit crumbs by Litian Leaks:

Arlecchino:

Passive talent increases the team's Elemental Burst talent level by 1.

She is a DPS based on ATK and CRIT.

Clorinde:

The first talent increases the team's Elemental Skill level by 1.

The second talent provides energy to the entire team when their HP decreases.

Her third talent buffs the party's Overloaded and Electro-Charged DMG.

For anyone confused, the talent level increase by both characters' passive ability is similar to Childe's passive, which increases the Normal Attack talent level of the entire team by one. For example, if the Elemental Burst of all the characters in the party is level nine, adding Arlecchino to the party will supposedly increase their Burst talent level to 10, also boosting their damage.

As mentioned earlier, all the information by Litian Leaks has been called out to be fake by Firmanent. Having said that, it is worth mentioning that the latter's reliability record has been 50-50, so it is difficult to say whether they are correct or not. For instance, Firmament claimed that Albedo and Itto would be in Genshin Impact 4.3 banners, but that proved to be inaccurate.

That said, the leaks will be subject to change until Genshin Impact officially confirms them.