Genshin Impact nominated for "Evolving Game" award at 20th BAFTA Games Awards

Genshin Impact has been nominated for the "Evolving Game" category at the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards. This is given to the "best game that displays excellence in ongoing developer support," including the titles that receive regular updates and ongoing content. It is the first time that the popular action RPG from HoYoverse was nominated at the British Academy Awards, and it will compete against five other titles, including Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077.

The 20th BAFTA Game Awards will take place in London on April 11, 2024. It will be premiered at 19:00 BST / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT live on several major social and streaming platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and X. Read on for more details.

Genshin Impact nominated at the BAFTA Game Awards 2024 for the "Evolving Game" category

On March 7, 2024, BAFTA announced the nominees for the 20th BAFTA Game Awards. Genshin Impact was nominated for the "Evolving Game" category alongside five other popular titles. This is also the HoYoverse title's first nomination at the British Academy Games Award, which is a major achievement.

As mentioned, this category is for the best game that displayed excellence in ongoing developer support and received ongoing content and updates in 2023. It is worth highlighting that Genshin Impact released nine new patches in the said year, which include the major Fontaine region and a few Sumeru updates.

The awards function will be live-streamed worldwide on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 19:00 BST / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT on major social streaming platforms. Fans interested in the show can tune in to Twitch, YouTube, or X.

Other nominees in the "Evolving Game" category

Here's a list of all the other "Evolving Game" nominees for the BAFTA Game Awards 2024:

Cyberpunk 2077 (Development Team - CD Projekt RED/CD Projekt RED)

(Development Team - CD Projekt RED/CD Projekt RED) Final Fantasy XIV Online (Development Team - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix)

(Development Team - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix) Fortnite (Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games)

(Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games) Forza Horizon 5 (Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

(Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) No Man's Sky (Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games)

Final Fantasy XIV Online is the current holder of the Evolving Game award.

