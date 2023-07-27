Genshin Impact NSFW artist reportedly arrested and jailed for violating censorship laws

A Genshin Impact NSFW 3D artist known as Shirakami has reportedly been arrested and will allegedly receive a 10-year prison time. Shirakami was a popular artist on Twitter, with over 568,000 followers. His arrest has garnered some attention on social media, so let's cover what is currently known about the latest reports on this subject.

For those unaware, a lot of NSFW content is technically illegal in China. Shirakami was known for making several 3D NSFW art for various Genshin Impact characters. Some reports also suggest that he wasn't arrested solely for creating the content but for profiting off it, as the artist has a Patreon page.

Genshin Impact NSFW artist Shirakami_san has reportedly been arrested

NSFW artist arrested, according to tweet. (Screenshot via @name/Censored)

There are several conflicting stories, but the general gist of things is that Shirakami_san, an NSFW artist known for his Genshin Impact work, was arrested. An English translation of Chapter VI Section 9 of China's Criminal Law states:

"Whoever, for the purpose of profit, produces, duplicates, publishes, sells or disseminates p*rnographic materials shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of not more than three years, criminal detention or public surveillance and shall also be fined."

It went on to state:

"If the circumstances are serious, he shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of not less than three years but not more than 10 years and shall also be fined; if the circumstances are especially serious, he shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of not less than 10 years or life imprisonment, and shall also be fined or be sentenced to confiscation of property."

Other aspects of China's Criminal Law criminalizes NSFW content. In this case, Shirakami was allegedly producing and profiting from such work.

A photo of the artist who was reportedly arrested (Image via Shirakami)

Shirakami's Patreon hasn't been updated since November 29, 2022, and his Twitter has been inactive since December 12, 2022. Some Genshin Impact players might have wondered what happened to him for several months, so the latest reports would explain his absence.

Chinese news on this subject

The above excerpt essentially states that Shirakami registered on a foreign platform (Patreon) and made "profit-making money" that was transferred to a domestic bank. This tweet shows how he was making $3,485 per month. Shirakami has made 84 "obscene animation works."

Anyuan police arrested him, sparking numerous rumors popping up online of late. Due to the recency of the story and the obvious language barrier, much of the information on this topic is still in development. Until then, this is all that is known on this Genshin Impact-related news.