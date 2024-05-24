Genshin Impact reveals first look at Natlan in 4.7 Special Program

Genshin Impact has finally shared the first look at Natlan at the end of the version 4.7 livestream. The short teaser revealed the geographical features of the nation of Pyro, potential new exploration mechanics, wild Saurians (evolved dragons), and strange graffiti on the wall. It is worth highlighting that Natlan is expected to be released in version 5.0, so there's still time until Travelers can experience it.

This article will briefly cover what was revealed in the Natlan teaser during the Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream.

Genshin Impact teases Natlan and new exploration mechanics

The teaser begins with the screen showing six symbols, expected to represent the Saurians living in Natlan. After a few seconds, the preview reveals a few brownish Saurians with a drill-like head and several rocky spikes at the back inside a mining cave. It also displayed an interesting ability by diving into the ground and traveling through it before exiting the cave.

The teaser showcased graffiti on the rock, which looks like arrows but it is unclear whether they are random artwork done by the locals or there is any meaning behind it.

Nearly halfway into the teaser, another bluish Saurian is revealed with an ability to travel on the water and lava surface. Additionally, viewers can see the creature summoning a strange path made of light from the floating rocks before sliding over it, which could potentially be a new type of exploration mechanic.

At the 40-second mark, the teaser displays a new green-colored Saurian walking by the water stream before it grabs a glowing blue rock with its mouth and spits it in the water. Lastly, the green dragon also displays a unique exploration mechanism, similar to the Four-Leaf Sigil in Sumeru.

The Genshin Impact Natlan teaser featured three types of Saurians, all displaying a unique mode of travelers. These could be the new exploration mechanics that Travelers will use in the nation of Pyro. Besides this, the preview also disclosed the geographical features of the region. Travelers can look forward to climbing rock mountains, exploring lava caves, and more.

Unfortunately, the preview did not show any NPCs so there's still no information about the civilization in Natlan.

