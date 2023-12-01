Genshin Impact wins Grand Award in PlayStation Partner Awards 2023

Genshin Impact has won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023. For those unaware, the prize is given to the games with the highest global sales from October 2022 to September 2023 among the titles developed by Asian video game companies. It is worth mentioning that the popular ARPG from HoYoverse has also received this award in 2021 and 2022, making this year's accolade its third in a row.

Resident Evil 4 and Final Fantasy XVI are the other two titles that also won the Grand Award at this year's PlayStation Partner Awards. More details about the prize are covered below.

PlayStation Partner Awards 2023: Genshin Impact wins the Grand Award

Expand Tweet

As already established, the Grand Award is given to three games with the biggest sales between October 2022 and September 2023, among the titles developed by video game companies from Japan or any other Asian region.

Here is a list of all three winners of this prize at this year's PlayStation Partner Awards:

Genshin Impact

Resident Evil 4

Final Fantasy XVI

This is the third time the popular gacha game from HoYoverse has won this prize. It is worth noting that the officials also rewarded all the Travelers with 800 Primogems in 2021 and 2022 to celebrate the win. However, the developers have yet to announce anything as of this writing, so it is unclear whether they will give away the freebies this year.

Fans would be happy to know that Genshin Impact has been nominated for the Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards 2023 as well. The results will be announced on December 7, 2023.

Other prizes and winners at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023

Some readers might want to know all the other awards and their winners at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023. Below is a complete list.

Partner Award

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

eFootball™ 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Destiny

Elden Ring

Crisis Cross: Final Fantasy VII

Street Fighter 6

Sonic Frontier

Special Award

Hogwarts Legacy

Street Fighter 6

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Users' Choice Award

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Resident Evil RE:4

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Persona 5 The Royal

Hogwarts Legacy

This concludes the list of all the winners at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023.