Genshin Impact has been nominated in the Best Ongoing Game and the Players' Voice categories at The Game Awards 2023. The popular RPG by HoYoverse has been nominated for multiple categories at TGA in the past as well, where it ended up winning the Best Mobile Game in 2021 and Players' Voice in 2022. The game has a massive following and has the chance to win at The Game Awards again this year.

This article will guide you on how to vote for Genshin Impact in both the Best Ongoing Game and the Players' Voice categories at TGA 2023.

All Genshin Impact nominations at The Game Awards 2023 and voting guide

Expand Tweet

The X post by @thegameawards shows all the games nominated in the Best Ongoing Game category. Genshin Impact is competing with the following titles:

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Each of these games is extremely popular, and it wouldn't be surprising if any of them won. That said, considering Genshin Impact's increasing popularity as well as the recent updates and story developments, it has a good chance of winning.

As mentioned earlier, the popular gacha ARPG by HoYoverse has also been nominated in the Players' Voice category. However, a total of 30 titles are competing in this category, and fans can vote for up to 10 games in the first of the three rounds.

A step-by-step guide to vote for Genshin Impact at The Game Awards 2023

Sign in to the TGA website (Image via TGA)

To start voting, first visit the official The Game Awards website. After opening the website, you must log in via one of the following:

Google

Twitch

Facebook

X

Once that is done, click on "Star Voting." This will open up every category at TGA 2023 and the games nominated.

Click on Start Voting or View All Categories (Image via TGA)

You can vote for your other favorite games as well or simply skip them and move to the next page if you are unfamiliar with them. Note that the Best Ongoing Game is the 10th category on the list. You can also click "View All Categories" and visit the page you want.

Click on the Vote option (Image via TGA)

Five games are nominated in the Best Ongoing Game Category at TGA 2023. To vote for Genshin Impact, click the red option below Venti's image. Once that is done, you can either check out the other categories or click on "Players' Voice" on the main menu at the top of the screen.

The Players' Voice category (Image via HoYoverse)

Players' Voice has the most number of nominations. There will be three voting rounds, and you can select up to 10 titles in the first round. Choose your favorite games and submit your vote.

The voting period will remain open till December 6, 6:00 PM PST, and the result will be announced on December 7, 2023.