Genshin Impact nominated for Players' Voice Award at TGA 2023: Track record, competitors, and voting details

Genshin Impact continues to be a heavyweight in the Gacha market, as it has been nominated for multiple categories in TGA 2023. The popular title is competing with many well-known titles in the industry, including the likes of Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Apex Legends, and more. Anyone can start voting for their favorite game right now via the official TGA website.

This article will list Genshin Impact's track record in The Game Awards, alongside its competitors in the Players' Voice category, and a short guide to voting. Note that the entire program will be live on December 8, 2023.

Genshin Impact's track record in The Game Awards

As mentioned, Genshin Impact has held a consistent record in nominations since its release. With two wins under their belt, HoYoverse is looking for another win this year as the Best Ongoing Game. Here is a list of all the nominations and wins for Genshin Impact since its release:

2020: Best Role-Playing Game and Best Mobile Game (nominee in both)

Best Role-Playing Game and Best Mobile Game (nominee in both) 2021: Best Mobile Game (winner) and Best Ongoing Game (nominee)

Best Mobile Game (winner) and Best Ongoing Game (nominee) 2022: Player's Voice (winner), Best Mobile Game (nominee), and Best Ongoing Game (nominee)

The nominations for 2023 include "Best Ongoing Game" alongside the Players' Voice, both of which await confirmation for the winner.

Genshin Impact's competitors for the Players' Voice Award

Here's a list of all the games competing for the Players' Voice Award in TGA 2023:

Alan Wake 2

Apex Legends

Armored Core VI

Baldur's Gate 3

Counter-Strike 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Fortnite

GTA Online

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Honkai: Star Rail

League of Legends

Lies of P

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Minecraft

Mortal Kombat 1

No Man's Sky

Octopath Traveler II

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Valorant

Warframe

HoYoverse's other favorite child, Honkai Star Rail, has also bagged a nomination in the "Best Mobile Game" category. With so many nominations across the board, the Genshin Impact community can expect rewards from HoYoverse.

How to vote for the Players' Voice Awards in The Game Awards 2023

Sign-in page in the TGA 2023 page (Image via The Game Awards)

To start voting, players are recommended to head to the official page of TGA, and log in via either X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, Twitch, or Gmail. The following points should provide players with a better idea:

Open the official voting page for Players' Voice Awards Round 1 and log in.

Select the game(s) you want to cast your vote on.

Simply submit the vote.

The current games that have been mentioned are in Round 1 of the category, voting of which will end by November 29, 6 pm PST/9 pm ET. Round 2 voting will start on November 30, 6 pm PST, alongside a group of different games.