Honkai Star Rail 1.5 character usage data shows the least used characters

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update is bustling with a bunch of new content for the community to delve into. The patch also marks a fresh Memory of Chaos rotation, which is one of the many replayable content in the game. It has ushered in a shift in the combat meta, allowing a bunch of characters to climb up the leaderboard while others suffer from a low usage rate in the domain.

For those wondering about the least used characters, data from the Prydwen Institute, a reliable source for Honkai Star Rail theory-crafting, shows the pick rate of all playable units in the current Memory of Chaos.

This article further compiles all the individuals with low usage as of version 1.5. The majority of them are 4-star characters, as they require more Eidolon to be effective in the battle.

What are the least used characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5?

The least used characters in version 1.5 (Image via Prydwen Institute)

According to the Prydwen Institute, the following are the least used characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5. Their pick rate in the current Memory of Chaos has also been provided for your convenience.

Arlan: 0.05% Physical Trailblazer: 0.05% Sushang: 0.26% Luka: 0.72% Hook: 0.72% Dan Heng: 1.13% Herta: 1.33% Serval: 1.68% Yanqing: 2.63% March 7th: 4.41%

Arlan appears to be the least-picked character from the entire playable roster in the game. He feels extremely risky to use in combat as he constantly drains his own HP instead of Skill Point to inflict Lightning DMG on enemies. Therefore, keeping him sustained during combat is extremely challenging, and players can easily replace him with Serval, who belongs to the same element.

Interestingly, Yanqing is the 5-star unit that has the lowest usage rate in patch 1.5. He has been overshadowed by Jingliu, as she brings forth a lot more versatility and massive damage output on the battlefield. Her kit is simply better in every aspect when compared to that of Yanqing.

Most used characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Fu Xuan is the most popular character in version 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the most popular characters and their usage rates in Honkai Star Rail 1.5:

Fu Xuan: 71.4% Tingyun: 63.94% Bronya: 57.55% Jingliu: 56.92% Pela: 54.88% Luocha: 54.63% Silver Wolf: 46.9% Seele: 38.7% Imbibitor Lunae: 33.17% Lynx: 32.66%

Fu Xuan is at the top of the list due to her tanking prowess, as she can solo-sustain an entire team using strong damage mitigation. She can also heal herself, along with increasing the HP and CRIT Rate of all allies, which makes her a useful support in battles.