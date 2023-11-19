7 most popular characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Memory of Chaos

A new Memory of Chaos rotation is available in Honkai Star Rail 1.5, which sees the use of a bunch of different characters. While players should be able to clear the stages with any set of individuals, employing the one with the highest usage rate ensures smooth completion.

Hence, the community is wondering about the popular characters for the current cycle of the domain. This article lists the most used individuals in the v1.5 Memory of Chaos.

Fu Xaun, Luocha, and other most popular characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Memory of Chaos

1. Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 features a bunch of powerful enemies that can easily inflict a fatal blow on allies unless you carry a tank or a healer in the team. Hence, Fu Xuan has one of the highest pick rates in the domain as she offers strong damage mitigation to the entire setup, which can keep every character sustained throughout the battle.

She also doubles as a support unit by increasing the ally’s CRIT Rate and HP. Besides, her self-healing ability separates her from other Preservation units and allows her to act as a solo tank for any team composition.

2. Luocha

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

In the turn-based combat system, a versatile healer like Luocha is a godsend. He has become one of the staple members across various team compositions in Honkai Star Rail, as he possesses powerful restorative abilities that are mostly triggered automatically.

His healing field can keep an entire team alive as long as they continue to attack enemies captured within the effect. Besides, his entire kit is quite Skill-Point-friendly, which is quite useful in the Memory of Chaos, where other important characters have to actively use their abilities.

3. Bronya

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

Bronya is the only 5-star Harmony character as of version 1.5, and she has an array of buffs in her arsenal. For starters, her Skill can provide an extra turn to an ally while increasing their DMG. Any DPS can benefit from the ability to deal consecutive damage during combat.

In addition, Bronya can also increase the ATK and CRIT DMG of the entire team by a significant amount. Hence, she has become a staple support in the game.

4. Jingliu

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

In the DPS segment, Jingliu is still the strongest option to go for, as she possesses near-perfect abilities that are easy to maintain during combat. Her attack has both single-target and AoE properties, thanks to the Destruction Path.

She has one of the highest DMG output in Honkai Star Rail, which, when paired with buffs from support units, can easily obliterate elite enemies and bosses. Therefore, she can quickly clear the opponents in a few cycles.

5. Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Imbibitor Luane is another 5-star DPS who has unconditional power at his disposal. He belongs to the Imaginary roster and treads on the Destruction Path to access strong AoE attacks that can quickly debilitate enemies.

Although Luane’s Enhanced Basic ATK burns through Skill Point, it deals massive AoE DMG, which allows him to easily take down multiple targets in the Memory of Chaos. Make sure to pair him with supports to amplify his combat efficiency.

6. Blade

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

With the release of Lynx and Fu Xuan, Blade seems to be in quite a buffed state, as both of them directly cater to his HP scaling kit. The Stellaron Hunter is one of the terrifying characters in Honkai Star Rail, capable of self-sustaining during combat.

He can further unleash massive Wind DMG without wasting Skill Points, and it allows him to also serve as a sub-DPS whenever necessary.

7. Tingyun

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Tingyun is another staple buffer for a lot of the teams in Honkai Star Rail. She directly competes with Bronya as a support, having access to an assortment of buffs at her disposal.

Tingyun can increase both the ATK and DMG of an ally, which is already useful for a lot of the DPS in the game. She can further regenerate energy for a character, allowing them to build up their Ultimate a lot faster.