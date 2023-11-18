Honkai Star Rail 1.5 all characters tier list 

Honkai Star Rail's patch 1.5 brought even more units to the game's already massive roster. That said, certain characters will become significantly better than others with each version upgrade. Thankfully, there aren't any extreme power creep units, and most of them can still be employed even if they aren't at the top of the meta pyramid.

This article evaluates every character in Honkai Star Rail in order to identify the best units and the worst selections. This tier list evaluates each character without their Eidolons.

Note: The ratings are subjective and solely represent the author's opinions.

Tier list for all playable characters in version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail

Character Tier list for all characters for version 1.5 (Image via Tiermaker)

Please note that the Destruction version of the character is depicted using the picture of a male Trailblazer named Caelus. The Preservation Trailblazer is represented by the female equivalent.

SS+ tier

Jingliu, 5-star Destruction character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

At the moment, Honkai Star Rail has seven characters capable of altering the game. They provide services that other characters just cannot match:

Jingliu

Bronya

Luocha

Silverwolf

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Fu Xuan

Huohuo

Jingliu and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae are currently the strongest damage-dealing units. The most popular support in the game, Bronya, can be obtained after 300 normal pulls if you haven't gotten her before. On the other hand, Silver Wolf can break through opponents' defenses and expose their vulnerabilities.

The two most powerful sustain units are Luocha and Fu Xuan, boasting excellent healing and damage-reduction skills, respectively.

S tier

Blade, a 5-star Wind element character (Image via HoYoverse)

These characters are strong, albeit not as powerful as the SS+ tier units. Your resources would be better spent on them:

Seele

Topaz

Gepard

Pela

Blade

Kafka

Tingyun

Bailu

Lynx

Argenti

Within their respective elements, Kafka, Argenti, Seele, and Blade are the most potent damage-dealing troops. Despite not having Seele's single-target damage capabilities, Topaz inflicts a good deal of damage due to her special follow-up mechanics.

Although not the finest, Gepard, Bailu, and Lynx are excellent sustain units. As a 5-star abundance unit, Bailu has powerful heals, while Gepard can take a lot of damage and keep your squad safe.

After Silver Wolf, Pela is the second debuffer in Honkai Star Rail. She has the ability to weaken an opponent's defense and take away their advantages.

A tier

Jing Yuan, a Lightning element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite being inferior to their counterparts above, these characters are still valuable to construct if you have no other option:

Dan Heng

Asta

Clara

Yanqing

Jing Yuan

Trailblazer (Preservation)

Yukong

March 7th

Welt

Himeko

Serval

Sampo

Hook

Luke

Hanya

Guinaifen

Qingque

If you possess Kafka, it is worthwhile to construct Luka, Guinaifen, Sampo, and Serval, as they are her ideal colleagues. They can apply elemental debuffs to opponents, which Kafka can explode to deal a lot of damage.

You can use Dan Heng, Jing Yuan, Qingque, and Himeko as your go-to DPS characters. Although they aren't as powerful as the S or SS-tier characters in Honkai Star Rail, they can accomplish any task.

Asta is a complementary support unit that is valuable due to her exceptional ability to propel your team's efforts forward.

B tier

Sushang, a 4-star Physical element character (Image via HoYoverse)

These characters are weak in the current Honkai Star Rail meta. While you can opt for them, they are far too expensive to build and wield:

Sushang

Natasha

Herta

Trailblazer (Destruction)

Arlan

Herta can be used as an Ice weakness breaker, although it is preferable to employ other units because of her low damage and conditional follow-up activation. The same is true for Destruction Trailblazer and Hook.

On the other hand, Arlan can only inflict damage when his HP is low.