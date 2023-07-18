Genshin Impact has announced another collaboration event with the Chinese tech giant OnePlus. They have done similar collaborations in the past, and this time they are partnering up to create a Custom OnePlus 11 5G Gift Box featuring Xiangling and Gouba. The special edition item will go on sale from July 21, 2023. Unfortunately, the collaboration event is only for the U.S., so fans outside the region won't be able to get these items.

In addition, OnePlus and Genshin Impact are also doing an online event to give away a Xiangling Custom Gift Box and Exclusive Merchandise Gift Box. You can find all the details about the latest collaboration in this article.

Genshin Impact and OnePlus for a Xiangling-themed Custom Gift Box and more

U.S. residents can purchase the Xiangling Custom Gift Box for $799.99. Here is a list of all the items included in the complete set:

The OnePlus 11 5G.

Gouba Custom 3D Instruction Booklet.

Xiangling and Gouba Collectible Cards.

Custom Gouba Sim Ejector.

Xiangling Stickers.

In addition, you will also receive an Exclusive Merchandise Box as a gift for purchasing the Special Edition Gift Box. On a related note, the free item can also be obtained by purchasing the OnePlus 11 mobile phone for $749.99, but this won't include the Xiangling Custom Gift Box.

OnePlus web event (Image via OnePlus website)

In the meantime, you can also play the small web event on OnePlus' official website. You must complete six simple tasks to get a chance to participate in the Million Primogems Giveaway. Here is a list of all the prizes in the giveaway:

500 Primogems.

30 Primogems.

Three Hero's Wit, five Mystic Enhancement Ore, and five Sweet Madame.

5% off on all OnePlus phones.

OnePlus IOT Coupon.

30 RedCoins.

Xiangling-themed OnePlus 11 5G Gift Box online giveaway event

Genshin Impact and OnePlus have also announced two special online events. The former is giving away one Xiangling Custom Gift Box and 10 Exclusive Merchandises Gift Boxes. Meanwhile, the latter is giving away a Gift Box, and a lucky winner will be announced on July 22, 2023. You can head to their official Twitter accounts to participate in the giveaway.