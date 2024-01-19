Genshin Impact x Oneplus collab to introduce a Keqing-themed phone

Genshin Impact has announced its first collaboration for 2024 - game-themed merchandise. In a recently premiered 4.4 livestream, officials revealed an another upcoming collaboration with OnePlus. At the end of February, OnePlus' unique Keqing phone will be unveiled, providing travelers with a more engaging mobile gaming experience.

In the past, HoYoverse has worked with major players in tech, like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, to produce phones, earbuds, and smartwatches with designs based on popular characters from the franchise.

Genshin Impact: New collab to release OnePlus Keqing-themed phone

Keqing is one of the strongest 5-star characters in Genshin Impact. She hails from Liyue Harbor and plays a key role during early Archon Quests. With a DPS kit that is easy to use and useful in overworld exploration, she has gained a strong fandom in the community over the years.

It is only natural that Genshin Impact officials come up with Keqing-themed goodies and merchandise to cater to this massive fan base. As mentioned in the Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream, this unique collaboration phone is set to release at the end of February 2024.

Officials have confirmed that the device will be highly optimized, including accelerated loading, backend network keep-alive, and optimized power consumption when playing the game. Later, these optimizations will be implemented for more devices.

What to expect from Keqing-themed OnePlus phone?

Other collaboration phones (Image via HoYoverse)

Although officials haven't released any further details, we can make speculations that this collaboration will take place with the new OnePlus 12 series phone, which is expected to drop soon in January 2024.

Players can expect the upcoming Keqing-theme OnePlus phones to have unique features. Similar to previous collaborations, we can speculate the new model to have some or all of the following features:

Keqing-themed UI

Unique voice-assistant/ sound settings

Static and dynamic wallpapers

Themed accessories (adapter, ejector tool, etc)

Themed phone model

Keep in mind that these are some of the features that were used in the previous collaborations. It is recommended to follow OnePlus and Genshin Impact channels to keep an eye out for the features of the new Keqing-themed phone.

