Genshin Impact x Sony Store collab: Yoimiya-themed phone, monitor, and earphones unveiled

Sony has announced a new collaboration event with the popular gacha game Genshin Impact. The collab features exclusive Yoimiya-themed Xperia 1 V mobile phones, Xperia 1 V and 5 V cover cases, INZONE gaming monitors, and wireless earphones. The event will last until May 13, 2024, and is available only in Sony stores in Japan. It is important to note that, unlike Genshin Impact's previous collaborations, this event does not offer any special merchandise boxes.

However, fans can still obtain other items, such as an exclusive Yoimiya-themed clear file and a standee by participating in special events in a select few stores in Japan. More about the collaboration is covered below.

Genshin Impact and Sony Store collabs to release Yoimiya-themed phones, monitors, and more

Expand Tweet

A new Sony Store and Genshin Impact collaboration has been announced featuring Yoimiya-themed engravings on Xperia smartphones, wireless earphones, cover cases, and gaming monitors. As mentioned, the limited items will be available for sale only in stores in Japan, and the event will end on May 13, 2024.

Here's a list of all the Sony products included in the collaboration and their prices:

Xperia 1 V smartphone: 184,800 JPY

184,800 JPY Xperia 1 V cover case: 5,830 JPY

5,830 JPY Xperia 5 V cover case: 5,830 JPY

5,830 JPY Wireless earphones: 11,550 JPY

11,550 JPY INZONE Gaming Monitor: 126,500 JPY

Again, these products do not come with special accessories or exclusive packaging, unlike previous collaborations.

Here are some real-life images of the Sony Xperia 1 V and its cover case, courtesy of @Yuichdayo:

Expand Tweet

Fans can also obtain a Yoimiya-themed wallpaper for PC and mobile from the collab event.

Sony Store special event

Expand Tweet

To commemorate the latest collab with the popular gacha game, Sony is also hosting a special event at their stores in the following locations:

Ginza

Sapporo

Nagoya

Osaka

Fukuoka Tenjin

Fans in Japan can participate in a mystery-solving minigame using the LINE app to get a standee and a clear file featuring the owner of the Naganohara Fireworks. However, the prizes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

Character photo spot (Image via Sony Japan)

Sony Stores are also offering photo spots for fans who want to take pictures with life-size panels of Navia, Furina, Xianyun, and Gaming.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.