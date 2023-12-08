Genshin Impact x Xiaomi collab brings Childe-themed Redmi Smart Band 8 Pro

Genshin Impact and Xiaomi have announced a new collaboration to release a new Childe-themed Redmi Smart Band 8 Pro. The product comes in a set of boxes, which includes one mini figure of Childe, a couple of stickers, a poster, and a white Smart Band. The entire set costs 549 Yuan in China, or around $77 in the US. It can be purchased online on Tmall, a Chinese B2C online marketplace, and the Genshin Impact Taobao store.

The Smart Band is currently available only in the Chinese markets, and it is unknown whether it will be available on other websites. Fans can find more about Genshin Impact and Xiaomi's new Childe-themed Redmi Smart Band 8 Pro in this article.

The tweet above by @GenshinUpdate contains images of all the items included in Genshin Impact and Xiaomi's collaboration set, and here is a complete list:

Childe-themed Redmi Smart Band 8 Pro

Childe mini figurine

Childe poster

Several stickers

The Smart Band is white and has the design of Childe's mask imprinted on it. Meanwhile, the mini figure is a model of Childe in winter clothing along with his whale, and it is a few centimeters tall. As mentioned, the collab set costs ¥549 and is currently available only in the Chinese market.

Fans looking to buy it can check out the following links below:

Childe-themed Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro sold out in a few minutes

The new Childe-themed Redmi Smart Band 8 Pro has been a huge hit among fans as it went out of stock within minutes of going online. Interestingly, according to another user named @deviltakoyaki, the sellers restocked the product, but it was sold out again within a few seconds.

That said, fans who are still trying to get their hands on the new Childe-themed Smart Band don't need to worry, as it will be restocked again once the current batch is shipped. On that note, the shipment of the product is expected to begin on December 18, 2023, so it may take a while.