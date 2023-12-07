Xiaomi x Genshin Impact collab featuring Childe-themed product teased

Genshin Impact often collaborates with brands worldwide to create exciting game-themed merchandise. They have previously collaborated with electronics giants like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi to release phones and earbuds whose designs are based on popular characters of the franchise. Recent leaks have suggested that a brand-new Genshin-themed product from Xiaomi may be arriving soon.

GenshinUpdate, a reliable source of leaks, recently revealed on their X (formerly Twitter) account that an announcement for a Genshin Impact x Xiaomi product may be coming tomorrow (December 8), during the same time as the 4.3 livestream. Its design is expected to be based on the Snezhnayan character, Childe.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

New Genshin Impact x Xiaomi product design based on Childe

Tartaglia, aka Childe, is one of the Fatui Harbingers and among the key characters in Genshin Impact. He recently played a major role in the Fontaine chapter of Archon Quest, where he helped avert a disaster at the hands of the All-devouring Narwhal.

The character has a massive fanbase in the community, and it is only natural to celebrate his popularity with Childe-themed goodies. As such, it is speculated that a new collaboration with the Chinese electronics company Xiaomi may be happening.

New leaks from GenshinUpdate and xiix11xiix on X revealed that a Genshin Impact x Xiaomi product featuring Childe is in the works. While it is not known what the product might be, based on previous collaborations, the rumored product may likely either be exclusive mobile phones or earbuds.

It is expected the official announcement for the Xiaomi collaboration will come on December 8, 2023, during the same time as the version 4.3 Special Program livestream. Following the reveal, the Childe-themed product may become visible on Xiaomi's official Chinese website.

Klee-themed AirDots 3 Pro. (Image via Xiaomi)

For those unaware, this is not the first time the two Chinese companies have collaborated. They previously released Klee-themed Redmi AirDots 3 Pro in 2022. The product was very well-designed and featured Klee's insignia on the red earbuds case.

The exclusive Redmi AirDots 3 Pro was sold in a replica case resembling Klee's signature weapon, Dodoco Tales. The purchase also included a brown cover for the earbuds shaped like Klee's iconic backpack from the franchise.

Overall, it's fair to say Xiaomi nailed it with the product design in that instance, and the same may be expected from the upcoming Childe-themed Genshin product.

