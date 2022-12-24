Get God of War at 40% off during Steam Winter Sale 2022

Former PS exclusive God of War, which arrived on PC in 2022, is enjoying a massive discount of 40% during the Steam Winter Sale 2022. The discount is a wonderful opportunity for those who haven't played it yet.

The game was originally released in 2018 on the PS4, and an upgraded version was subsequently released for the PS5. Players will get even more upgrades with the PC version, as Santa Monica Studios port takes advantage of the superior hardware capabilities of PCs.

With such great discounts available to all users during the festive period, gamers should make the most of the deals available. Although it has taken four years for the highly-coveted title to arrive on PC, plenty of additional optimizations offer better performance on superior PC hardware. Let's look at the cost of God of War during Steam Winter Sale 2022.

The Steam Winter Sale 2022's God of War deal is a bargain considering what the game has to offer

The entire gaming community was excited when Sony announced that they would be bringing God of War to the PC. The 2018 release was critically acclaimed, but it was restricted to PlayStation consoles until the release of the PC port this year. The PC version not only made the game much more accessible, but Santa Monica also made sure that the PC port made significant improvements to the visuals and performance of the game.

God of War's PC version is usually priced at $49.99. This is the original price that the game was listed at on Steam, and it has remained the same for most of the year. Previously, there was a discount available for a brief period, but the Steam Winter Sale 2022 has taken things to the next level.

Anyone who buys the game during the sale can claim a 40% discount and will have only to pay $29.99 for a copy. Many gamers already consider the 2018 release to be worth the full price tag. The current discount only sweetens the deal since players can enjoy all the content while saving a lot of money.

God of War 2018 ushered in the Norse saga of the franchise, with Kratos traveling across the snow-covered lands to reach the top of the highest mountain and scatter his wife's ashes. He is joined by his son Atreus for the first time in the franchise.

Moreover, the PC version can run at 4K on supported hardware, a major upgrade over the console version. Features like NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex Support (options that are not available to console users) allow players to tinker with the settings.

Getting the game with the deal during the Steam Winter Sale 2022 should be a no-brainer for those who love great action-adventure titles. The game doesn't show its age and has a lot to offer, with engaging hack-and-slash action, intricate puzzles, and great storyline. It remains to be seen if Sony gives the same treatment to the recently released Ragnarok, the second part of Kratos and Atreus' journey.

