Ghost of Tsushima PC release time countdown 

Ghost of Tsushima is all set to release for the first time on PC today - May 16, 2024. Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment has detailed both a list of system requirements as well as a set of estimated release timings - varying from region to region. The PC port is being developed by Nixxes Software, known for their excellent work on previous ports such as the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex series.

A countdown timer for the Ghost of Tsushima PC release can be found below.

When is Ghost of Tsushima coming to PC?

The official release timings (Image via PlayStation_

As per the official Steam store front page for the game, Ghost of Tsushima releases at the following times worldwide:

Los Angeles : May 16, 2024 at 8 am PDT

: May 16, 2024 at 8 am PDT Mexico City : May 16, 2024 at 9 am CST

: May 16, 2024 at 9 am CST New York : May 16, 2024 at 11 am EDT

: May 16, 2024 at 11 am EDT London : May 16, 2024 at 4 pm BST

: May 16, 2024 at 4 pm BST Rio de Janeiro : May 16, 2024 at 12 pm BRT

: May 16, 2024 at 12 pm BRT Berlin : May 16, 2024 at 5 pm CEST

: May 16, 2024 at 5 pm CEST Cape Town : May 16, 2024 at 5 pm SAST

: May 16, 2024 at 5 pm SAST Dubai : May 16, 2024 at 7 pm GST

: May 16, 2024 at 7 pm GST New Delhi : May 16, 2024 at 8:30 pm IST

: May 16, 2024 at 8:30 pm IST Tokyo : May 17, 2024 at 12 am JST

: May 17, 2024 at 12 am JST Sydney : May 17, 2024 at 1 am AEST

: May 17, 2024 at 1 am AEST Auckland: May 17, 2024 at 3 am NZST

Additionally, a universal countdown timer for the PC release can be found embedded below, adjusted to your specific time zone:

This PC release comes nearly four years after its original PlayStation 4 debut, and three years after its subsequent PlayStation 5 re-release in 2021. The action-adventure title follows Jin Sakai, a lone samurai who seeks to retake the island of Tsushima from the invading Mongol army.

Stay tuned for more news, guides, and updates on Sportskeeda.