"Giving Twitch a taste of their own medicine": Community reacts to Turkey supposedly unblocking Amazon-owned streaming platform after almost a week

Turkey has seemingly given its citizens access to Twitch almost a week after reportedly banning the Amazon-owned website for its gambling content. Government agencies in the country supposedly banned both the purple platform and Kick last week due to the prevalence of betting games, slots, and roulette on the streaming websites.

Kick seemingly got its ban lifted within a couple of days. Now that Twitch has also been reported to be unbanned, the online community has many things to say. Some are making fun of the whole situation by pointing out how the purple platform is known for handing out bans to content creators and that Turkey had just given them a taste of their own medicine:

Turkey reportedly unblocks Twitch access for citizens

Journalist Zach Bussey recently made a post on X, claiming that the purple platform will once again be accessible to Turkish nationals. In a screenshot shared online, he claimed that there were no further decisions against the website from the government agencies responsible for the ban.

However, Bussey added that users may need to wait a bit before they can legally start accessing the platform.

Readers should note that the initial news of the ban was reported by a person from the Turkish press named İbrahim Haskoloğlu, who stated on X that the General Directorate of the National Lottery Association was responsible for blocking access to the platform.

The National Lottery Association is the government agency responsible for regulating and making guidelines for gambling in the country.

Here are some general reactions to the reported unban on social media, with some viewers claiming that content creators on the website had been bypassing gambling restrictions by using different categories to play slots.

While there has been no official press release or confirmation, users based in Turkey have claimed that they can once again access the streaming platform.