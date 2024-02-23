"Maybe we will get another gambling drama": Community reacts as Turkey reportedly bans Twitch days after Kick

After removing access to Kick a couple of days ago, reports suggest Turkey is banning Twitch by tomorrow, as several users from the country are already unable to access the live-streaming service. Much like Kick, it appears that the General Directorate of the National Lottery Administration is responsible for the decision, and all things considered, the ban is most probably due to the gambling laws in Turkey.

The decision has triggered the Twitch community, especially because gambling content has always been a contentious topic among both audience members and certain content creators. One Redditor predicted in jest, that following the Turkey ban, a fresh drama about slots and other betting games will ensue in the community:

"Maybe we will get another gambling drama from this. I'm ready"

As mentioned earlier, streaming slots and other chance games have been widely debated by streamers and viewers ever since popular Just Chatting content creators such as Adin Ross, Tyler "Trainwrekstv", and Felix "xQc" started accepting sponsorships from global brands like Stake.

This culminated in a massive controversy in September 2022 when some streamers such as Imane "Pokimane" and Matthew "Mizkif" started advocating for banning gambling content from the platform, with #Twitchstopgambling trending on social media websites.

This led to the Amazon-owned streaming service to severely restrict slots and other betting game streams, effectively forcing some streamers like Trainwreckstv to go out on their own and help start Kick, which is directly funded by the owners of Stake, one of the largest online cryptocurrency casinos in the world.

The viral post claiming the ban (Image via @haskloglu/X)

With strict gambling laws in place, Turkey decided to ban Kick a few days ago. Please note that although Twitch puts severe restrictions, it still allows slots and other chance games. It seems that the authorities have finally taken notice of the content, as users are sharing screenshots on social media claiming that the website is inaccessible.

Here are some general reactions from the wider community to the ban, with some making fun of certain streamers losing viewers.

Twitch has been at the centre of much controversy in recent times, with their CMO's recent announcement about a potential subscription price increase in the United States garnering much backlash on social media.