Alexander "Adapt" recently made a post on X, addressing former FaZe member Kalei's statements about the latter's layoff. Kalei had said that it was "really hard" to be a creator who had put their passion into the organization and had not received "a dime" from them.

To a clip of this statement, Adapt responded on X and stated that she should "join the club," and also referred to former FaZe member Grace Van Dien as the "girl from Stranger Things". Adapt stated:

"'Didn’t get a dime from them' join the f**king club….where’s the girl at from Stranger Things???"

To this mention of her, Grace simply responded by wishing Adapt all the best for his crypto venture. She stated:

"GL with your crypto, big dog."

Grace Van Dien responded to Banks (Image via GraceVanDien/X)

Grace Van Dien responds to FaZe Adapt's mention of her amid layoff drama

Former FaZe member Kalei was one of the many creators laid off from the clan as major restructuring took place within the organization recently. This "reboot" was spearheaded by its CEO and founding member Richard "Banks." Kalei was one of the few creators to express their dissatisfaction with the layoffs on April 27, 2024. She uploaded a video to YouTube about the matter a day later as well.

However, the tension between the clan's leadership and Kalei seems to have subsided, as she mentioned positive aspects of her relationship with the organization. She recalled the various positive encounters she'd had as a result of her affiliation with Banks.

The only other female member in the clan apart from Kalei has been Grace Van Dien, of Stranger Things fame. For those unaware, she was engaged in a massive feud with FaZe Rain, who had leaked her induction into the clan in 2023 and stated that the reason she had been included in the group was purely due to her appearance on Stranger Things. He also said this was part of a "political move."

As the two engaged in a back-and-forth, personal remarks were made, with Rain stating that the actress made Stranger Things her "entire personality", albeit appearing only in a single episode. He called her "mid" and stated that she did not know what a "trick shot" was. She retorted by bringing up his history of substance use and stated that she was "proud" of him for being "better now".

With even veteran members, such as Blaze and Testy, being shown the door by FaZe, Richard has made a post on X, clarifying the members who still remain on the organization's roster.