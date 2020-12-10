Esports organization Global Esports has announced that they will reveal their PUBG Mobile roster on December 11 at 12 PM. Global Esports (GE) General Manager Dr. Rushindra Sinha announced in the YouTube video below

With the announcement of PUBG Mobile's return to India, esports teams and players are looking to get their teams in order and start grinding again for upcoming tournaments.

Who is joining Global Esports?

Although the announcement is on December 11, there were some hints/leaks in the community that the new lineup will consist of Sangwan and Blaezi, former members of Soul, and former Element Esports members Dark and Iconic.

Rushindra Sinha dropped some hints about the lineup on his YouTube channel on November 22. He also liked and replied to a comment which stated "All the players are ex-Soul members."

Both Sangwan and Blazei bid farewell to Soul a few weeks back. They will likely be joined in Global Esports by Iconic and Dark, and ex-Etg Brawlers members.

Global Esports previously had a PUBG Mobile team in partnership with Synergy that was known as SynerGE. They were one of the most consistent teams in the PUBG Mobile scene and had won more than $57,000 in prize money according to Liquidpedia.

GE and Synergy parted ways a few months back as the Synergy lineup was acquired by Galaxy Racer Esports.

About Global Esports

Global Esports is a professional esports organization that was founded in August 2017 and owns teams across the globe in various titles such as CS:GO, DOTA 2, Fortnite, Overwatch, PUBG, Rainbow Six Siege, Apex Legends, etc