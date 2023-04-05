God of War Ragnarok Patch [v. 04.00] adds New Game Plus mode: full patch notes, new armor, and more

God of War Ragnarok has finally introduced New Game Plus with its latest update. The mode will let the player replay the story from the beginning while carrying over their entire progress with skill and armor.

To balance the progression, God of War Ragnarok also adds new progression paths such as Skill Mod Plus, Platinum Tier Labors, and Additional Stat Gains. The game also increases both Kratos' and enemies' level caps, as well as lets players convert their Level 9 equipment into new 'Plus' versions.

Don new armor, wield the Draupnir Spear from the start, expanded level cap, and much more: New Game Plus is available in God of War Ragnarök now.

God of War Ragnarok Patch [04.00] New Game Plus full notes

The God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] biggest addition is undoubtedly the New Game + mode. The much-requested mode will finally let players replay the Game of the Year nominated title from the beginning whilst carrying over their entire inventory.

However, that's not the only new addition to the game in patch [04.00]. Let's take a look at the full patch notes from Sony Santa Monica.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] - New Level Cap

Both Kratos and enemies have an increased level cap.

Convert your Level 9 equipment into new 'Plus' versions to unlock additional levels of progression.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] - New Equipment

Amor of the Black Bear - You will begin your NG+ run with this already equipped.

- You will begin your NG+ run with this already equipped. Spartan Armor - Can be purchased from the Huldra Brothers' Shop for Hacksilver.

- Can be purchased from the Huldra Brothers' Shop for Hacksilver. Ares Armor - Can be purchased from the Huldra Brothers' Shop for Hacksilver.

- Can be purchased from the Huldra Brothers' Shop for Hacksilver. Zeus Armor - Acquired by defeating Gná the Valkyrie Queen and completing certain Remnants of Asgard on a NG+ save.

- Acquired by defeating Gná the Valkyrie Queen and completing certain Remnants of Asgard on a NG+ save. Spartan Aspis [New Shield] - Can be purchased from the Huldra Brothers' Shop for Hacksilver.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] - Armor Appearances

13 existing armors have new color combinations available. 12 of these can be acquired at the Huldra Brothers' Shop and applied to any of your existing Level 9+ armor in the transmog menu. The last armor appearance is for the Berserker Armor, you will need to defeat the Berserker King on NG+ to get it.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] - New Enchantments

Gilded Coins - Engraving and Badge Enchantments

Gilded Coins are obtained by turning your Level 9 equipment into the 'Plus' version. You can use Gilded Coins to purchase a new selection of Enchantments that take Perks from equipment (engravings) and shield rönds (badges), and allow you to equip them into your Amulet.

Many Engravings will require you to meet a certain stat threshold to equip.

Berserker Soul Drops - Stat Boost Enchantments

This set of Enchantments will drop after defeating the Berserker Souls in NG+. They will provide massive stat boosts.

Burdens

This set of Enchantments will have a negative Perk, so you can tailor how the game challenges you. They can be purchased from the Huldra Brothers' shop using Hacksilver.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] - New Progression Paths

New Skill Mod Plus - Upgrade your existing Skill Mod tokens using XP to further enhance the effects of your favorite Mods.

Upgrade your existing Skill Mod tokens using XP to further enhance the effects of your favorite Mods. Platinum Tier Labors - Carry over any progress from your Kill Labors or Ratatasks and continue to unlock a new Platinum Tier of rewards!

- Carry over any progress from your Kill Labors or Ratatasks and continue to unlock a new Platinum Tier of rewards! Additional Stat Gains - Nornir Chests will now provide Yggdrasil Dew to allow players to push Stats far beyond their previous limits.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] - Expanded Niflheim Arena

Play as either Kratos or Atreus.

The following companions can be used alongside either selection: Atreus (with Kratos), Freya, Brok, Sindri, Angrboda, Ingrid, Thor, and Thrúd.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] - Enemy Adjustments

Endgame Bosses

Berserker Souls and Valkyrie Queen Gná fights include new adjustments to keep the fights fresh in NG+.

Available on All Difficulties in NG+

The Hateful and Ormstunga fights will also include adjustments to keep the fights fresh.

Available on Give Me No Mercy and Give Me God of War in NG+

All bosses and mini-bosses will have Runic Armor.

[GMNM] Enemies can now turn elite, giving them an increase in Power Level.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] - Black and White Render Mode

After you beat the game once, you will gain access to the Black and White Render Mode for an additional cinematic feel. This can be accessed in the Graphics & Camera settings menu.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] - Shop Changes

You will now be able to purchase and sell resources incrementally.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] - UI Changes

Show Difficulty - A new UI option that will display your current difficulty setting on your HUD, as well as how many burdens you have equipped.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] - Photo Mode Character Expressions

The following characters can now have their expressions changed while in Photo Mode: Mimir, Hildisvíni, Lúnda, and Ræb.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] - Bug Fixes

Combat

Implemented general balancing tweaks and bug fixes to various equipment pieces.

Fixed an issue with collision during Freya's Invoke the Storm Runic Attack.

Fixed a case of potential exploits with boss encounter during the quest "Defend Your Valor."

Fixed an issue of an equipment Perk giving the incorrect stat boost.

Fixed a case where the Raging Fury Perk on the Fate Breaker Armor caused an incorrect rate of Rage fain when both arms and legs pieces were equipped.

Fixed a case where Berserker Souls could remain invisible when they are stunned during a teleporting evade.

Fixed a case where certain rapid attacks would not trigger repeated block reactions when guarded.

Fixed a case where certain attacks were incorrectly guaranteed to break Kratos’ guard.

Fixed certain cases of successful parry not being registered.

Fixed a case of Realm Shift tutorial to appear during the quest "Creatures of Prophecy" when Tutorials are set to 'Minimum' in the settings menu.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the Serpent's Snare skill labor would not increment when successfully using the skill.

Fixed an issue with how the Slicing Finish perk on Stonecutter's Knob was affecting certain attacks.

UI/UX

Fixed a case for a false indicator of new items in Shops.

Fixed a rare case where the application would crash in the UI.

Fixed a rare case where the application would crash in combat.

Fixed a case for an icon error in Codex.

Fixed an issue with text overlap for Large & XL text size setting.

Fixed an issue of map inaccuracy in Helheim.

Fixed a case of high contrast not applying to HUD element when setting is enabled.

Known Issue Introduced in God of War Ragnarok Patch v. 04.00

The developers have identified certain cases with NG+ equipment not interacting with trophy unlocks appropriately:

"Dragon Slayer" trophy cannot be earned during NG+ if the player did not craft the Dragon Scale armor during their first playthrough on base game.

"Phalanx" trophy will not be earned if the player crafts a 9+ shield prior to crafting every other type of shield.

God of War Ragnarok patch [04.00] is available to download now on PS4 and PS5. Players can update and jump right back into the Nine Realms.

