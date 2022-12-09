God of War Ragnarok's Kratos actor Christopher Judge wins Best Performance at The Game Awards 2022

God of War Ragnarok's Kratos actor, Christopher Judge, has been named the winner in the Best Performance category of The Game Awards 2022. Al Pacino handed him the award on the big stage, and what followed was a long, emotional acceptance speech.

Judge was also nominated for Best Performance in 2018 with the release of God of War but was bested by Roger Clark, Arthur Morgan's actor in Red Dead Redemption 2. This time, he won against tough competition, which included the actor who voiced his in-game son, Sunny Suljic.

Christopher Judge revealed he almost quit God of War during his speech

After God of War's incredible success in 2018, Cory Barlog, the game's director, stepped down from his role and worked as a producer for the latest game. According to Santa Monica Studio, this was because it was not feasible for the same person to direct two games in a row.

Eric Williams, who has been a part of the series since 2005, took on the role of director. However, the news was not taken lightly by Christopher Judge, who said during his speech that he almost quit the franchise. However, he kept his post as Barlog vouched for Williams, calling him a "mother****ing beast!". He added:

"As an actor, I’ve learned whether you’re on a stage or in front of a camera, or inside an audio booth, always, fundamentally, always we’re the same. We are all trying to tell a story. In our way. With our kind of truth. And I am honored to be here tonight. To celebrate the achievements of these incredibly talented actors, who by breathing life into these stories, have helped elevate the medium of video games to a new height."

Some incredible performances were nominated for the Best Performance award this year, including Charlotte McBurney as Amicia de Rune in A Plague Tale: Requiem, Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality, Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon: Forbidden West, and Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarok.

It was no surprise that Christopher Judge won the award, given the insurmountable reception Ragnarok received from critics and fans. The game became PlayStation's most successful first-party launch of all time.

God of War: Ragnarok has been nominated for multiple awards, including Game of the Year, at The Game Awards 2022, which is currently underway.

