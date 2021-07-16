A new beginning for God of War voice actor as he gets ready to take over a vacant throne 

God of War was last released in 2018 with fan favorite protagonist Kratos leading its charge.

The heavily masculine voice of Christopher Judge left quite an impression in the minds of the fans. It is almost impossible to think about anyone other than him to play the role of the son of Zeus in the Playstation exclusive game. He is also expected to continue his role in the upcoming sequel called God of War Ragnarok.

However, it seems his excellent voice impressed not just the fans, but the developers at Square Enix as well.

A surprise for God of War fans

Last year, the world lost Chadwick Boseman, who was also the voice actor for Black Panther in the game Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix. His death left a vacant spot, leading to worryful thoughts in the minds of fans and the devs alike.

However, after major speculation over the past few months, it seems Christopher Judge, the voice actor for God of War, will take over the role. He will join the Marvel roster in the upcoming War of Wakanda DLC, releasing later this year.

Judge spoke to EW about this, where he said,

“I turned it down straight away," Judge tells EW over Zoom about when he was first approached about the voice role. "There's many Black Panthers, but I really didn't believe that anyone should ever do T'Challa again [after Boseman]. The actual talks proceeded and, basically, I wound up doing it because my mother and my children said if I didn't do it, they would disown me." A bellow of laughter in his recognizably resonant timbre erupts at that thought”

He further added,

“I want to double down on the idea that this is its own iteration of the Black Panther mythos," says Evan Narcisse, the writer behind Marvel Comics' Rise of the Black Panther who also came aboard War for Wakanda as a narrative consultant. "Even if you know the comics and can quote the movie by heart, there are still going to be some surprises.”

The God of War voice actor also worked separately with the dialect coach of the movies to understand the accent of Wakanda.

According to IGN,

"Judge worked with Beth McGuire, the dialect coach on the MCU's Black Panther film, and she helped him find the right Wakandan accent for this role, which is a more higher-pitched voice than he is used to"

This is going to be massive as Square Enix might be able to attract fans of God of War as well into the game. Marvel’s Avengers, in all honesty, has struggled quite a lot since its initial launch. However, the continued support by the developers has made a few fans stick to it, and this news is bound to put a smile on many of their faces.

