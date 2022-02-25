GodLike Esports sign popular cricketer Rahul Tewatia as a content creator 

GodLike Esports, one of India's most well-known esports organizations, has revealed an unexpected new addition. Rahul Tewatia, a professional cricketer, has joined GodLike as a content creator. The announcement came through Godlike's Instagram page, where they wrote:

"Welcome (Rahul Tewatia) who always believes in his abilities."

GodLike Esports sign Haryana and Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia plays domestic cricket for the Haryana district and has represented a number of IPL clubs. He last played in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals and was signed by Gujarat Titans for the upcoming 2022 season. The Titans signed Tewatia for 9 crore INR. He was also chosen in India's T20 International squad against England in February 2021, though he did not get a chance to represent the country.

Tewatia has been seen playing with Kronten Gaming on stream several times. He has played cricket for a long time but is known for his match-winning five-sixes knock in IPL 2020.

GodLike Esports is owned by popular YouTuber Kronten Gaming (Chetan Chandgude) and his brother Omkar Chandgude. Kronten has more than 21 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 500K followers on Instagram.

GodLike Esports has been active for quite some time, but recently, they have been on a roll. They have signed three world-class Mobile Gaming rosters in the past few months. Their BGMI roster consists of players like Jonathan, Gill, Neyoo, while Nivesh leads their Free Fire roster. Their Call of Duty Mobile lineup is the best in the country as they are two-time CODM WC regional champions.

Recently, GodLike also announced the academy roster for their BGMI lineup. Apart from these, they also have an array of content creators like Lolz Gaming and Gaming Guru, to name a few. A few days back, the organization signed former Team Xspark roster's Gill and Viru to their BGMI Esports lineup.

GodLike Esports @GodLike_in



#DilSeGodLike It is time, Time to reveal our 5th player plus a surprise🤫watch the full video here youtube.com/watch?v=uVqY31… It is time, Time to reveal our 5th player plus a surprise🤫watch the full video here youtube.com/watch?v=uVqY31…#DilSeGodLike https://t.co/h50bEbX8In

GodLike is also building a world-class BootCamp in Maharastra, which will be unveiled soon. Recently, GodLike got a chance to represent India at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship in Dubai, where they secured the 13th rank.

