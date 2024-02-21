"Good guy Adin": Viewers praise Adin Ross for helping disabled kid who allegedly got scammed by N3on

Kick star Adin Ross is being commended by fans after helping a disabled child who was allegedly scammed by N3on out of a PlayStation 5. Talking to the former creator during a livestream, the child, whose name is Kevin, admitted that he'd never received any money from N3on to buy a PS5 as promised.

Adin stated that he would make sure that Kevin receives not only the PS5 but also a PC as well. Watching the wholesome interaction, many took to X to share words of praise for Adin for helping Kevin. Here's what one fan said:

"Good guy Adin. I give him a lot of crap, but I ALWAYS give credit when it’s due."

"Adin has come a long way" - Fans react as Adin Ross offers help to disabled kid who allegedly got scammed by N3on

In a clip of the interaction between the two uploaded on X by DramaAlert, Kevin can be seen talking about N3on not fulfilling his promise of purchasing him a PS5. He stated:

"N3on scammed me for that PS5."

Adin assured him that he would get him his desired item, saying:

"I'll get you the PS5 and I'll get you the PC... I gotchu brother."

He also asked if Kevin wanted anything else, in response to which the child pondered for a bit before declining the offer. Fans were all praise after watching the conversation.

Some pointed out the 'genuineness' of the streamer and his being consistent about who he is as a person without putting up an act:

On the other hand, many condemned N3on for not keeping his word and pulling out of spending money:

Several individuals also believed that they made the right decision by making Adin famous.

Despite his recent good deeds, Adin Ross has been a controversial figure on Kick, with him being in the headlines often for his contentious takes and feuds with other creators. Notably, he has been at odds with N3on ever since the latter started dating his current girlfriend, Sam Frank. The two, despite being close friends, fell out of favor and eventually became foes.

As a match between his recently estranged friend Sneako and N3on approaches, Adin Ross accused the former of backing out due to him being afraid.