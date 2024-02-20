"You're still afraid to fight him?" - Sneako calls out Adin Ross for seemingly backing out of a boxing match with N3on

Controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" has called out Adin Ross for seemingly backing out of a boxing match with Ragnesh "N3on." For those out of the loop, Adin Ross and N3on reconnected via voice call on February 16, 2024, and agreed to face off in a boxing ring to settle their feud. However, the much-anticipated event had not occurred at the time of writing.

During a livestream on February 20, 2024, Sneako suggested that Adin Ross was the one who seemingly backed out of the fight. Claiming that the Kick ambassador should "put his money where his mouth his," Sneako remarked:

"N3on's willing to do it. You should put your money where your mouth is. You have beef, it'd be a perfect way to solve it. Everybody wants to see that. I don't know, like, what excuses now. I saw Adin say that he wanted to do it. I don't know why he backed out. And, he's the favorite, too. That's the funny part."

The permanently banned YouTuber added:

"What does N3on weigh? 120 pounds? Adin is like 180? They're like four weight classes different and you're still afraid to fight him? It should theoretically be easier, 'Oh, I'm too clouted.' Are ya?! Well, if you are, then just a couple of rounds, knock him out, and move on! Everybody wants to see it. That's better than any of the fights in the promotion."

Sneako says Adin Ross "realized" he might lose to N3on in a boxing fight

Sneako was browsing his Discord server earlier today (February 20, 2024) when he claimed that Adin Ross "realized" he might lose to N3on in a boxing fight. Commenting on the Kick streamers' feud, the Rumble personality said:

"Bro, didn't Adin call out N3on, and then Adin doesn't want to do it because he realized that he might lose against somebody 60 pounds lighter than him? And a fight that actually makes a lot of sense. Adin and N3on should definitely fight. And, I think Adin's the one who challenged him in the first place."

Sneako then suggested that Adin Ross was the one who had backed out of the planned boxing match. He elaborated:

"I don't think he thought that, Adin, that N3on was going to accept it. And then he backed out even though he runs a boxing promotion. 100% he should do it. I think more people, especially his viewers, should pressure him to do it. Especially because he's hosting like these Django Unchained slavery events so much. 100%!"

Fans react to Sneako's call-out

According to X user @JaisSportsTakes, the boxing match between Adin Ross and N3on would be the "funniest fight for the wrong reasons." Meanwhile, @DylanDocker believed the Florida native had "no chance" of losing.