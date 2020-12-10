GoodGame1 announces GG1 Weekend Wars, featuring games like Free Fire, COD Mobile, Valorant, and more

With 2020 being the breakout year for the Indian esports scene, new tournament organizers and sponsors have been looking to cash in on the opportunity. The esports scene of titles like COD Mobile, Free Fire, and Valorant has specially developed at a rapid rate. Nowadays, daily tournaments have become the new norm for Indian esports. The latest addition to the list is the tournament, GG1 Weekend Wars.

The tournament is organized by reputed media and entertainment esports company GoodGame1. It features a massive prize pool of 11.5 Lakh INR, which will be handed out in cash and Free Bucks.

The event is sponsored by Halo Masks. WD Black is its storage partner, and MX Player is its streaming partner, while Reward Port and Question What's Real are the Loyalty and Immersive Tech partners. It is also supported by the famous energy drink brand Red Bull.

Six competitive titles have been added under the tournament's wing, which are Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena Free Fire, Valorant, Fortnite, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Rainbow Six: Seige.

The tournament will take place online for two weeks on the days of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, starting from the 11th of December and ending on the 20th of December 2020.

The event will feature professional teams and content creators from all over the country, with some big names competing across different titles.

Where to watch?

The tournament will be live-streamed on MX Player and on the official Youtube channel of Good Game1 in both Hindi and English Languages.

Valorant: A total of eight content creators from India, namely Snax Gaming, Ankkita C, Mili kya Mili, RonaK, Psy Gaming, Sikhwarrior, HydraFlick, and Mavi will be the captains of their teams.

Each captain will pick four other prominent personalities from the Indian esports scene. These teams will then go through multiple rounds of qualifiers and eliminators to make it to the final and compete for the ultimate prize. They will compete on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of December.

The Valorant Weekend Wars will start from 11 AM IST every day and will feature a prize pool of 3 Lakh INR, in which 1.5 Lakh will be in cash, and the other 1.5 Lakh will be in the form of Free Bucks.

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile): The COD Mobile Weekend Wars will feature top professional teams from the country, including the COD Mobile World Championship Finalists, Mayhem. The other teams participating in the event will be S8UL, GodLike, Reckoning Esports, 8th Wonder, Force1, Team IND, and BLINDEsports.

These teams will compete on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of December. The COD Mobile Weekend Wars will start from 3 PM IST every day and will feature a prize pool of 1.5 Lakh INR, in which 75K will be in cash, and the other 75 K will be in the form of Free Bucks.

Fortnite: The Fortnite Weekend Wars will feature the top 48 duos from India, who will play four matches per day for a period of three days (12 matches) to decide the champion.

The duos will compete on the 11th, 12th, and 13th of December. The Fortnite Weekend Wars will start from 7 PM IST every day and will feature a prize pool of 2 Lakh INR, in which 1 Lakh will be in cash, and the other 1 Lakh will be in the form of Free Bucks.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO): The CS: GO Weekend Wars will feature eight best Counter-Strike rosters from the country, who will battle across three days on the 18th, 19th, and 20th of December to crown the champion.

The CS: GO Weekend Wars will start from 11 AM IST every day and will feature a prize pool of 1.5 Lakh INR, in which 75K will be in cash, and the other 75K will be in the form of Free Bucks.

Rainbow Six Siege: The Rainbow Six: Siege Weekend Wars will feature eight of India’s best Rainbow Six teams who will duke it through various rounds on the 18th, 19th, and 20th of December to crown the champion.

The Rainbow Six: Siege Weekend Wars will start from 3 PM IST every day and will feature a prize pool of 1.5 Lakh INR, in which 75K will be in cash, and the other 75K will be in the form of Free Bucks.

Free Fire: The Free Fire Weekend Wars will feature twelve of India’s best Free Fire squads, who will battle it out on the 19th and 20th of December to crown the champion. Six matches will be played per day on Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory every day (12 matches in total).

The Free-Fire Weekend Wars will start from 7 PM IST each day and will feature a prize pool of 2 Lakh INR, in which 1 Lakh will be in cash, and the other 1 Lakh will be in the form of Free Bucks.