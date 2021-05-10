GoodGames1 is hosting GG1 Scrims for semi-pro and amateur players of India across titles like Valorant, FIFA 21, CS: GO, Free Fire, Clash Royale, and Dota 2

With its Valorant and FIFA 21 matches underway, GoodGame1, a media and entertainment company operating in the field of esports, is hosting GG1 scrims which aims to nurture the grassroots level esports talent of India.

GG1 Scrims has an attractive Prize Pool of INR 3 Lakhs spread across 6 different titles including Valorant, FIFA 21, CS: GO, Free Fire, Clash Royale, and Dota 2.

GG1 Scrims is the first touchpoint of GG1 with the gaming community in 2021, right before the launch of their first Rookie League. With this, they aim to bring together diverse player profiles from all across the country to battle it out over a period of 6 weeks.

GG1 Scrims Valorant and FIFA 21 matches underway

The unique thing about GG1 Scrims is that it attempts to nurture the semi-pro and ameteur players of the Indian scene, which is often overlooked amid the battle for viewership and sponsors in the professional esports tournaments in the national level.

GoodGames1 decided to disallow the top ranks of the respective esports title from participating in the GG1 Scrims, attesting to their vision of creating a competitive tournament for semi-pros and amateurs. This means that Radiant and Immortal players of Valorant can't enter the tournament. Other titles also have similar rules

GG1 scrims participation criteria for Valorant, CS:GO, DOTA 2 etc (Image from GG1)

Nikhil Dalvi, the esports head of GG1, talked about their intent behind the tournament:

“So being in the space for a long time now I personally feel the problem in India is that we don't create avenues for the ecosystem to thrive .. rather just want numbers and viewership”

He continued,

“The fact of the matter is .. the bulk the entire community lies in the bracket we are targeting .. and empowering them and bringing them upto speed with the pros is the ideal process. If well executed, your tournament will pave ways for quite a lot of teams.”

As for the prizepool attracting the semi-pro esports scene of India, Nikhil said,

“A weekly prizepool of 25K per title is also a great motivation for moving things around is what we feel.”

When Ninad Yadav, the project manager at GoodGames1, was asked about the intent behind hosting GG1 Scrims, he stated:

“The idea was to create structural approach, who want to excel career as pro player.. And we being the players we knew what was missing for past 10 years to pursue career in esports! As any other sport we need to have grassroot level programs just to grind those players. In cricket we have ranji on similar terms we were looking to host scrims.”

All in all, GG1 scrims has set out to pave the way for amateur and semi-pro esports talents all over the nation across different titles like Valorant, CS: GO, Dota 2, etc. And the success of grass-roots tournaments like this would ensure the organic growth of the whole esports scene as a whole in India.