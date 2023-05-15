"Got a b*llsack on his neck" - KSI gets trolled after revealing his new cat on Twitter

UK-born YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" is in the spotlight again. This time, it's not his latest fight causing a stir in the news but a photo of his new feline friend - a Sphynx cat. This particular breed is well-known for its hairless appearance, and the streamer's cat has thus captured the online community's attention and led to plenty of funny reactions.

The YouTuber shared a few pictures of his new pet, whom he affectionately calls Buu, on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The pictures, however, ended up eliciting a lot of trolls. Here's what JiDion remarked:

"Ni**a gotta b*llsack on his neck"

JiDion trolls KSI's new cat (Image via Twitter)

"My cats is clear" - Fans roast YouTuber KSI after new pet pictures

KSI has been making waves following his recent fight against Joe Fournier. The match ended on a contentious note when the former knocked out the latter, but it was subsequently revealed that he had accidentally used his elbow to strike his opponent.

Following the controversy surrounding his fight with Joe Fournier, JJ posted an update expressing disappointment at his hard work being overshadowed by the news.

Instead of discussing boxing, JJ's most recent tweet showcased his new feline companion Buu. In the photo, KSI's Sphynx cat can be seen perched on his shoulder. These cats are distinct in appearance due to their hairless coat, but they are undoubtedly charming and cute.

ksi @KSI Meet my cat. His name is Buu Meet my cat. His name is Buu https://t.co/VRnVMGOACl

Reacting to his photos, the online community went ahead and shared their thoughts on it. Here are some of the notable reactions:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @LJUTD @KSI That’s the ugliest cat type of all time, my cats is clear @KSI That’s the ugliest cat type of all time, my cats is clear https://t.co/cW00qLlEM5

renzy @tize4PF @KSI you got THAT cat and didnt call it beerus? @KSI you got THAT cat and didnt call it beerus? https://t.co/F9xsxlUvvg

Not the YouTuber's first pet

KSI's long-term fans may recall that Buu is not the first pet to make an appearance on his social media accounts. In fact, his previous two pets, hamsters named Morpheus and Neo, were prominently featured in some of his videos. Sadly, Morpheus passed away last year in 2022.

Another English YouTuber, Calfreezy, created a unique funeral video for his late hamster, which was held in a church. The video was well-received by his fans and became quite popular. Readers can watch it here:

Now that JJ's most recent fight is over, he will be shifting his focus to Tommy Fury, who recently emerged victorious against Jake Paul. Talks of a contract between JJ and Fury have been ongoing, and all that remains is for the two to finalize the agreement by signing on the dotted line.

