Gotham Knights remains locked at 30fps on latest generation PS5

Gotham Knights is rumored to be locked behind 30 FPS on the PlayStation 5, despite the console having the necessary power to render several titles at a higher FPS setting. This information comes from a Discord server that belongs to the game and has several participants. Since the news broke, it has led to disappointment among players who have been hoping for better results.

Gotham Knights has been eagerly awaited by the community since it was first announced. Set in Gotham City, the game puts players in the shoes of four members of the bat family. Red Hood, Night Wing, Bat Girl, and Robin have the onus to protect the city in the absence of Batman.

While teasers and trailers about the plot have been well received, players are worried about the performances. There have been complaints that some of the things shown in the past have looked unpromising at best. While things can always change in development, the latest news isn't going to go down well with the fans.

Gotham Knights cite open-world design as the main reason to keep the frames locked at 30 per second

Nibel @Nibellion ICYMI: Gotham Knights on consoles (PS5 and XSX/S) runs at 30 FPS; no performance mode available ICYMI: Gotham Knights on consoles (PS5 and XSX/S) runs at 30 FPS; no performance mode available https://t.co/8rPCEUNJ5M

A worry for some players is that Gotham Knights will be open-world in design. While such genres are usually well-received by the community, they also tend to be very demanding. This seems to have become the case for the upcoming superhero game.

According to the developmental Discord, lowering the resolution won't be a sensible thing to do. It will hamper the open-world that will be present in the game and will also hinder the co-op elements. It seems that the developers don't want to give up on the graphical side of things and will avoid any form of performance mode.

Typically, such modes have been added to several video games later. This lowers the resolution to ensure that the game can run at a higher FPS. Forza Horizon 5 is an example of such a title with two available modes to offer players what they want.

What will disappoint many is the fact that even consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will be limited in quality. It's usually accepted that the duo has better hardware than the Xbox Series S, which primarily uses performance modes in the game. However, the two superior consoles also remaining frame locked will be a piece of sad news for many.

Expectations were high when it was announced that Gotham Knights would only be released on the current-gen consoles. It seemed the developers didn't want to compromise on the quality and were making this decision. Now, many would wonder if it was necessary at all.

Poll : 0 votes