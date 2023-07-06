Grab Marvel's Avengers The Definitive Edition at 85% off during Steam Summer Sale 2023

Marvel's Avengers has not had a great time since its debut three years ago. With its live service aspects coming to a close soon, the game is now available for a big discount. This also ties in with the ongoing Steam Summer Sale, resulting in a rare 85% off. It should be noted that this is the Definitive Edition of the title, which packs in all content released thus far.

Developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Eidos Montreal, Marvel's Avengers was lambasted by both critics and gamers at launch. Its egregious cosmetic pricing and shallow, monotonous gameplay did not impress either demographic. However, with a once-in-a-lifetime discount like this, is it worth looking past its flaws?

What is the pricing of Marvel's Avengers The Definitive Edition for the Steam Summer Sale 2023?

At 85% off, Marvel's Avengers now costs just $5.99. This is down from its standard $39.99 price tag, marking a historical all-time low for the game. This makes sense as the title's online features will be shutting down. Clearly, its GAAS (Games As A Service) nature has not been sustainable due to its lack of popularity.

This means players will not be able to access online multiplayer and other related features past September 30, 2023. Furthermore, The Definitive Edition itself will be unavailable for purchase digitally across any platform past that date. So, for players who have been on the fence and for collectors, this is your only chance to grab it.

Note that this also means the cosmetics marketplace will be turned off. Not that it matters much since all outfits have been given away for free with this update. However, players will be unable to purchase Credits. Any existing Credit balance will be converted into appropriate in-game resources.

Why was Marvel's Avengers controversial?

Originally published by Square Enix, Marvel's Avengers was moulded into a live-service game against the wishes of the developers. The team wanted a purely single-player experience with varied characters. The end result was a game with clashing design philosophies. The title features both a story mode and co-op missions.

The story follows Ms. Marvel who must reunite the Avengers, who split up after being blamed for a catastrophe. Players control various iconic heroes in battle, from Iron Man to the Hulk. The overarching issue here is that the engaging narrative, despite its different set-pieces, ended up being a generic looter RPG.

The focus on grindy progression with health-sponge enemies, homogenous character playstyles, repetitive missions and ridiculously priced cosmetics ensured this was the case. Making matters worse, Spiderman is still exclusive to the PlayStation platform and will stay unavailable for other system players until the death of the game.

All of these factors were the final nails in the coffin for Marvel's Avengers. For $6 and nearly all content, however, the game may not be all that bad. At least players get all DLC, including the War for Wakanda story expansion that features Black Panther. Steam users should give this a try or at least grab it before it goes offline.

The Steam Summer Sale 2023 ends on July 13, 2023 so be sure to pick the game up before the offer ends.

