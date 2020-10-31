Grand Finale of NODWIN Gaming’s Valorant Agni Series 2020 to stream live on 2nd November

NODWIN Gaming’s first-ever Valorant tournament, titled NODWIN Valorant Agni Series 2020, went live on its YouTube channel on 21st August and is now in its last leg.

The grand finale of the series will be streamed live on 2nd November at 5 PM on NODWIN’s YouTube channel. Professional players, along with aspiring amateurs, battled through four qualifying rounds for a grand prize pool of INR 4.25 lakhs.

The winners of the four qualifiers that have reached the Valorant Agni Series finale are

Qualifier #1 - Godsquad

Qualifier #2 - Velocity Gaming

Qualifier #3 - Global Esports

Qualifier #4 - Reckoning Esports

These teams will play best-of-3 semi-finals and a grand finale to win the Valorant Agni Series 2020 crown.

“The community has been waiting for a big opening of Valorant ever since the game became a global rage, and we’re happy to report that we have done that in style, with Agni Series. The overwhelming response to the tournament is an indicator of how Valorant will be placed in the Indian esports ecosystem in the future. All the very best to the qualified teams!”

- Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming, said.

The Valorant Agni Series has been a much-loved tournament for the esports community across the country, especially with all the top teams and star players. NODWIN Gaming brought the Valorant series to India to make this game’s high-octane live action available to Indian fans. This series winners will earn the right to call themselves the first Valorant Agni Series champions of India.

