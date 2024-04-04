"Great news": Ninja announces he is cancer free a week after revealing melanoma diagnosis

American gamer and one of the most popular Twitch streamers, Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja reveals he is officially cancer-free, only a few days after he had announced his melanoma diagnosis.

The popular streamer shared a new update with his followers about his battle with cancer. In an X post, Blevins announced that he has been given a clean bill of health from his dermatologist:

“Just got the news from my dermatologist, Great news x 2! Excision was successful with clear margins. Lesion biopsied nearby showed only mild atypia and was entirely removed with the biopsy.”

The Fortnite streamer confirmed that he is:

“officially cancer free ^_^ "

Ninja finished the update with a word of thanks to his followers:

“Thank you all for the prayers and kind words this last week. Love you all."

Ninja had used his cancer diagnosis to raise awareness for skin cancer and promote regular skin checkups

Many of Ninja's followers poured their love and support in the reply section. Popular eSports players like Chris Puckett, Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, and HungryBox also chimed in with their words of support.

Image via X/@MLGPuckett

This update comes just over a week after he shocked the Twitch community by announcing his diagnosis of foot melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Ninja’s dermatologist had confirmed the melanoma after removing a mole from the bottom of his foot during a regular check-up.

Blevins, in his initial update, had expressed relief at having caught it early:

“They are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages.”

The streamer, who has over 19 million followers on Twitch, used his diagnosis as an opportunity to raise awareness about skin cancer and recommended regular skin checkups. He said:

“I’m grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups,”

Blevins and his wife Jessica also released a statement to CNN, stating that:

“I wanted to use my platform to shine light on the importance of routine skin check ups. We are feeling extremely optimistic and will keep everyone posted as we chat more with our doctors.”

While the streamer's cancer-free state is great news, there is no denying that there has been a recent rise in cancer diagnosis in people younger than 50, globally, as per the National Institute of Health.