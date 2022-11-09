GTA online community joins hands to give in-game tribute to the late Takeoff

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) online community has joined in to give a special send-off to Migos rapper Kirshnik "Takeoff" by organizing an online funeral in the game. The funeral included a procession, a service, and even an afterparty in honor of the late rapper.

For those unaware, Takeoff tragically passed away after being shot several times in the torso and head on November 1 at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. He was notable for being a part of the musical trio known as the Migos, which included two other rappers - Quavo and Offset.

Since his tragic demise, several artists and celebrities have come forward to express their tributes. However, since fans are not allowed entry to his funeral, GTA gamers took it upon themselves to create a ceremony of their own for the late Takeoff.

GTA online community gathers to give a heartwarming farewell to Takeoff

News of the GTA online community holding the procession and service for Takeoff was quickly spread across the internet. Several gamers shared their reactions to the news. It should also be noted that the funeral event was accompanied by several rules and regulations to maintain decorum on the server.

The online memo stated:

"Tonight we laid Take OFF to rest. All fans are welcome 3 locations. All white at the church, all black at the house party"

Furthermore, there were strict directives regarding violence. According to a memo shared across the internet, attendees were not allowed to use their guns. Additionally, users were requested to avoid crashing into in-game cars to maintain order.

Takeoff's real-life funeral is to be held on November 11 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which is home to NBA side Atlanta Hawks. The stadium has a capacity of 21,000, which means that many of his loved ones and notable names across the industry will be able to attend the ceremony.

Fans share their reaction to Takeoff's online funeral on GTA

Gamers and netizens alike joined hands to share their tributes through the game and other social media platforms. News of the funeral spread across Twitter, which garnered a welcoming response from the gaming community.

Here are some of the reactions:

Daily Loud @DailyLoud 🕊 Takeoff funeral on GTA Takeoff funeral on GTA 🙏🕊

ClasslessGent @ClasslessG



Homie didn't get the memo lmao @DailyLoud "you must wear white"Homie didn't get the memo lmao @DailyLoud "you must wear white"Homie didn't get the memo lmao https://t.co/ybF5bXQmJU

A slew of trolls and memes were also shared on Twitter:

Ally @allyunicorn0 @Rap Uhh... this is corny and sweet at the same time but mostly it's corny. @Rap Uhh... this is corny and sweet at the same time but mostly it's corny. https://t.co/53YUpeNLPZ

Takeoff's funeral is expected to be attended by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Names such as Drake and 50 Cent have been confirmed to attend the ceremony to be held on November 11.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes