Many were shocked by the news of the sudden passing of Migos member Takeoff. WWE star Randy Orton has shared the spotlight with multiple athletes and artists throughout his career, including the American hip-hop group.

At this year's Day, 1 event at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the team of The Viper and Matt Riddle were slated to defend their RAW Tag Team Championship against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits. Before their match, fans were treated to a guest appearance, thanks to RK-Bro.

During the January 1, 2022, event, Orton and Riddle walked out with Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos, which was extra special since they hail from Georgia. The five men posed inside the ring and cheered on the champions throughout the match. Despite a valiant effort by The Street Profits, the bout was won by RK-Bro.

On November 1, 2022, it was reported that Migos member Takeoff passed away after he was shot in Houston, Texas. The 28-year-old rapper allegedly participated in a dice game before the unfortunate incident.

Migos member expresses gratitude for appearing alongside Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in WWE

WWE has been around for a while now, and the company often features mainstream celebrities on its programming.

After the 2022 Day 1 event, Quavos shared photos of Migos' WWE entrance and stated that it was his childhood dream to appear on the promotion's programming.

" [Last night] My One Wish as a Kid Came True! @wwe Thanks 🙏🏾" Quavo shared.

Many events have transpired with RK-Bro since the aforementioned event. After failing to defend their RAW Tag Team Championship against The Usos on an episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline attacked the former champions, which sidelined Randy Orton with a back injury.

On the other hand, Matt Riddle moved to RAW, where he has clashed multiple times with Seth Rollins. It remains to be seen what's next for the popular duo once The Viper returns to action.

