Guild Esports announces Valorant roster ahead of First Strike

With the recent announcement on Valorant's official website about the North American Qualifiers beginning from October 26th, the David Beckham-owned Guild Esports recently announced their own Valorant roster for the European Region.

The tweet from Guild Esports' official Twitter account came a few minutes ago, mentioning all the five members that have signed on to their Valorant roster.

Guild Esports presents Valorant roster

According to Guild Esports' official tweet, the five members included in the Valorant roster are,

William 'draken' Sundin, former CS:GO professional with a name for playing in the big leagues for teams like Ninjas in Pyjamas and Fnatic.

Yacine 'yzn' Laghmari, former CS:GO streamer for Ninjas in Pyjamas who later went professionally with CS:GO. He is best known for his time on TEAM5.

Filip 'goffe' Gauffin, former CS:GO professional, aged 22 with a lot of promise and potential. This young FPS player from Sweden could turn out to be the trump card for Guild Esports.

Malkolm 'bonkar' Rench, a former Paladins professional known for his time with Ninjas in Pyjamas, could be an important addition to the lineup, especially with his experience in Paladins.

Leo 'Ziz' Jannesson is the youngest member on the roster. Aged at 16, Leo has acquired the nickname of "The Young Gun." This will be his first professional appearance for an esports team.

After revealing rosters in Rocket League and FIFA, this is the third hardcore pc game that Guild Esports will be entering, and it is no mystery that they will be looking to participate in the upcoming Riot Games sponsored Valorant esports tournament, First Strike Europe Qualifiers.

Given that the lineup isn't very experienced with Valorant and the effect of young Leo's addition, it remains a mystery as to how they will perform as a team in the upcoming tournaments.

With that being said, there's not much time left for Valorant's first Riot Games sponsored esport to kick start, as First Strike is waiting across the horizon. Having Guild Esports joining the professional Valorant Europe scene with their own Swedish lineup is a welcome addition for the community hoping to grow as a global esport.