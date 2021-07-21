Guilty Gear Strive's first DLC character is the extremely surreal Goldlewis Dickinson

Guilty Gear Strive's first DLC character has just been revealed to be Goldlewis Dickinson, the surreal-looking secretary of defense of the United States who, for some mysterious reason, carries a coffin labeled "Area 51" with an alien inside as a weapon.

Goldlewis Dickinson is coming to Guilty Gear Strive!



He will be coming out on July 27th for DLC Season Pass Owners with July 30th for everybody else. pic.twitter.com/9xPWbLqbeh — Anime FGC News (@AFGCNews) July 21, 2021

Guilty Gear Strive: The coffin wielding maniac now enters the battle

Goldlewis Dickinson is a fan-favorite in Guilty Gear Strive's story mode for exactly the reasons described above. He's an amalgamation of some of the weirdest stereotypes of American law enforcement & the conspiracy theories surrounding America's secret military projects.

He's a fantastic new addition to the game's roster and is now (most likely) the second grappler character fans can invest in besides Potemkin.

Design-wise, Goldlewis finally breaks tradition by not being one of Guilty Gear Strive's extremely young e-boy looking characters (once again, Potemkin aside, but to be fair, Potemkin under the mask is a chad).

Dickinson is not a very youthful, pretty character, but he makes up for that with literally everything else. He wears glasses with lipstick stains on them and carries around a coffin labeled "Area 51" with an alien inside. He rocks a fine-looking coat that, despite all the shenanigans, is a reminder of just what position of power the man is in.

Goldlewis is the character Guilty Gear Strive desperately needed to fill the void of surrealism its previous installments were known for.

As mentioned above, Goldlewis is most likely a grappler character, but it's hard to tell until the release of the starter guide just to what extent his kit will be designed around command grabs.

Perhaps like Kliff Undersen of Guilty Gear Accent Core, the damage potentially stems from his slow but hard-hitting normals, where he swings his coffin around to wreak havoc across the mid-screen.

However, the funniest thing has to be how the alien inside the coffin also makes an appearance. It actively helps Goldlewis during some of his attacks and specials. And it's tough to describe just how funny the whole thing looks unless you see it for yourself.

Overall, Goldlewis is a fantastic character, and fans hope that he is viable in high-level play so that people can see some exciting plays and new strategies in-game.

There's no doubt that Arc System Works has once again knocked the ball out of the park with their character designs. And everyone is looking forward to his debut in the game on July 27th.

Edited by Ravi Iyer