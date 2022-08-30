Gungrave G.O.R.E. release date trailer: Official drop date, Xbox Game Pass rumors, and more

The much-anticipated Gungrave G.O.R.E. has finally revealed its release date via a recent trailer, as one of the most popular franchises is finally looking to return after almost 20 years. Fans can't wait to see what the long-standing franchise has in store for them.

The Gungrave sequel will have its official release on November 22, 2022. It will drop officially on all major platforms, including the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S, the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and PCs.

The new CG trailer, which was first showcased during Gamescom 2022, provides a comprehensive look at some of the gameplay mechanics that players can look forward to when the title finally drops.

Additionally, the clip introduced fans to Grave's allies, who will fight alongside him to hunt down some fearsome foes in over-the-top action gunplay where guns are the only things that seem to do the talking.

Users looking to pre-order the title will be able to net themselves a special Grim Reaper skin designed by Ikumi Nakamura, a former Tango Gameworks designer currently working on Gungrave G.O.R.E. as a character designer.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. is reportedly dropping on Xbox Game Pass on launch date

Apart from the official release date, there seems to be another strain of reports up and about surrounding Gungrave G.O.R.E. The speculation hints at the fact that the title might be making its way to the Xbox Game Pass subscription library on the very day of its launch.

The speculation evolved from a promotional e-mail that Xbox Game Pass shared a couple of days ago. The title was apparently spotted on the promotional image, which led many in the community to believe that it's likely that Gungrave G.O.R.E. will get a Game Pass day one drop.

According to an industry analyst who goes by the Twitter handle of MauroNL:

“Gungrave G.O.R.E. might be coming to Game Pass on release, according to a promotional e-mail from Xbox. The game is featured among a list of other Game Pass titles like High on Life and Pentiment in an e-mail headlined “check out these favorite games on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.”

However, this is still speculation at this point, and it's pretty hard to ascertain if G.O.R.E. will actually have a Game Pass day one launch.

There will be more information from the developers, Iggymob, in the coming months. Until then, the only thing confirmed is the release date, which is November 22, 2022.

