Hades 2 Early Access Patch 8 full patch notes detailed

Following the Warsong Update for Hades 2 Early Access, developer Supergiant Games has released another patch that further balances and tweaks various aspects of the game. Dubbed Patch 8, it introduces buffs to a couple of weapons, nerfs to several foes and hazards, changes to how certain Boons perform, and more.

Read on to learn more about Hades 2 Patch 8 and what's in it.

Full Hades 2 Early Access Patch 8 patch notes

Nocturnal Arms & Abilities

Sister Blades : Slightly increased speed of the first two strikes in the Attack sequence

: Slightly increased speed of the first two strikes in the Attack sequence Argent Skull: Increased starting number of Shells; reduced Attack recovery time

Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms

Argent Skull (Melinoë): reduced bonus Power per spent Shell now that the starting number is greater

Boons & Blessings

Heinous Affront (Zeus x Ares) : significantly increased how frequently this can affect foes

: significantly increased how frequently this can affect foes Premium Service (Hephaestus) : increased power level while using Black Coat (Melinoë)

: increased power level while using Success Rate (Hermes): removed Fig Leaf (Dionysus) as an offering requirement for this

Foes & Dangers

Typhon: reduced damage and frequency of some attacks; adjusted Life and Armor of some minions; improved camera motion between phases

reduced damage and frequency of some attacks; adjusted Life and Armor of some minions; improved camera motion between phases Spawn of Typhon: reduced damage of some attacks; reduced range and speed of headbutt attack

reduced damage of some attacks; reduced range and speed of headbutt attack Prometheus : reduced damage of some attacks; other minor changes

: reduced damage of some attacks; other minor changes Aetos : slightly increased damage of fly-up attack

: slightly increased damage of fly-up attack Satyr Sapper : reduced damage of ranged attack

: reduced damage of ranged attack Auto-Watcher : slightly reduced damage

: slightly reduced damage Auto-Seeker : reduced damage of ranged attack

: reduced damage of ranged attack Blasket: reduced damage

Miscellaneous

Improved feedback when gathering Blood Drops from Ares

from Increased appearance rate of Poppy Seeds in Tartarus

Updates and fixes to translations in some languages

Bug fixes

Fixed certain effects not increasing Moonstone Axe Omega Special channeling speed as expected

Omega Special channeling speed as expected Fixed Black Coat Omega Attack having unintentionally reduced range in the previous patch

Omega Attack having unintentionally reduced range in the previous patch Fixed Extended Family (Hera) not being affected by Boons from Artemis , Athena , or Dionysus

not being affected by Boons from , , or Fixed Nova Flourish (Apollo) not increasing the area of the Moonstone Axe Omega Special

not increasing the area of the Omega Special Fixed Steady Growth (Demeter) sometimes not working correctly

sometimes not working correctly Fixed Mint Condition (Hephaestus) not functioning in the newest Warden encounter in Thessaly

not functioning in the newest Warden encounter in Fixed Gorgon Amulet (Athena) sometimes summoning multiple Athenas in the Mourning Fields

sometimes summoning multiple in the Fixed Fig Leaf (Dionysus) not functioning in the newest Warden encounter in Thessaly

not functioning in the newest Warden encounter in Fixed Hermes sometimes unexpectedly showing up as the first Olympian on the surface over and over after reaching the final confrontation

sometimes unexpectedly showing up as the first Olympian on the surface over and over after reaching the final confrontation Fixed several narrative events related to the final confrontation playing or not playing when expected

Fixed visual issues with the Altar of Ashes in ultrawide resolutions

in ultrawide resolutions Fixed a visual issue with the numbering on the Death Arcana in the Altar of Ashes

Arcana in the Other minor fixes

All these tweaks will go a long way towards balancing Hades 2 for the final 1.0 launch in the future. The game is currently in early access on PC.

