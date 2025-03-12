Hades 2 Early Access Patch 8 full patch notes detailed

Following the Warsong Update for Hades 2 Early Access, developer Supergiant Games has released another patch that further balances and tweaks various aspects of the game. Dubbed Patch 8, it introduces buffs to a couple of weapons, nerfs to several foes and hazards, changes to how certain Boons perform, and more.
Read on to learn more about Hades 2 Patch 8 and what's in it.
Full Hades 2 Early Access Patch 8 patch notes
Nocturnal Arms & Abilities
- Sister Blades: Slightly increased speed of the first two strikes in the Attack sequence
- Argent Skull: Increased starting number of Shells; reduced Attack recovery time
Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms
- Argent Skull (Melinoë): reduced bonus Power per spent Shell now that the starting number is greater
Boons & Blessings
- Heinous Affront (Zeus x Ares): significantly increased how frequently this can affect foes
- Premium Service (Hephaestus): increased power level while using Black Coat (Melinoë)
- Success Rate (Hermes): removed Fig Leaf (Dionysus) as an offering requirement for this
Foes & Dangers
- Typhon: reduced damage and frequency of some attacks; adjusted Life and Armor of some minions; improved camera motion between phases
- Spawn of Typhon: reduced damage of some attacks; reduced range and speed of headbutt attack
- Prometheus: reduced damage of some attacks; other minor changes
- Aetos: slightly increased damage of fly-up attack
- Satyr Sapper: reduced damage of ranged attack
- Auto-Watcher: slightly reduced damage
- Auto-Seeker: reduced damage of ranged attack
- Blasket: reduced damage
Miscellaneous
- Improved feedback when gathering Blood Drops from Ares
- Increased appearance rate of Poppy Seeds in Tartarus
- Updates and fixes to translations in some languages
Bug fixes
- Fixed certain effects not increasing Moonstone Axe Omega Special channeling speed as expected
- Fixed Black Coat Omega Attack having unintentionally reduced range in the previous patch
- Fixed Extended Family (Hera) not being affected by Boons from Artemis, Athena, or Dionysus
- Fixed Nova Flourish (Apollo) not increasing the area of the Moonstone Axe Omega Special
- Fixed Steady Growth (Demeter) sometimes not working correctly
- Fixed Mint Condition (Hephaestus) not functioning in the newest Warden encounter in Thessaly
- Fixed Gorgon Amulet (Athena) sometimes summoning multiple Athenas in the Mourning Fields
- Fixed Fig Leaf (Dionysus) not functioning in the newest Warden encounter in Thessaly
- Fixed Hermes sometimes unexpectedly showing up as the first Olympian on the surface over and over after reaching the final confrontation
- Fixed several narrative events related to the final confrontation playing or not playing when expected
- Fixed visual issues with the Altar of Ashes in ultrawide resolutions
- Fixed a visual issue with the numbering on the Death Arcana in the Altar of Ashes
- Other minor fixes
All these tweaks will go a long way towards balancing Hades 2 for the final 1.0 launch in the future. The game is currently in early access on PC.
