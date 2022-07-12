"This could have been included in the campaign": Halo fans unhappy with 343 Industries for more non-gaming content

There is good and bad news as far as Halo fans are concerned as a brand new book is being released, which is set to increase the experience for the players. Unfortunately, the addition won't satisfy their wants too much as it's not being added to the game.

While some fans are pretty happy about it, many are upset that 343 Industries is doing everything besides adding content to Infinite.

The Halo series has gradually become one of the biggest franchises in the world of video games. It has expanded so much that diverse content is available to fans, including a cookbook, among other things!

Many fans feel that the execution of 343 Industries is pretty faulty, and they should have been doing better. To begin with, the overall content of Infinite has been an issue.

The recent developments haven't looked pleasing to fans, and the current news has upset them even more.

Halo community reacts to upcoming book as they feel games are lagging

As soon as the book news broke, several passionate fans took to the announcement tweet to express their feelings. One passionate gamer feels the next Halo game might be relegated to the books, given how many appear in contrast to the content in the titles.

Crisperstorm 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 @crisperstorm @Halo @KellyHGay It really feels like Halo 6 got relegated to books so the "soft reboot" could be pushed with Infinite @Halo @KellyHGay It really feels like Halo 6 got relegated to books so the "soft reboot" could be pushed with Infinite https://t.co/5pGMm6PFdi

One fan is irritated at how 343 Industries has once again managed not to learn any lessons from Halo 5 and ended up making books with content that could easily be used to build a DLC.

aux @auxta @Halo @KellyHGay Perfect material for campaign DLC and it’s all shoveled into yet another book. Did y’all not learn from Halo 5? @Halo @KellyHGay Perfect material for campaign DLC and it’s all shoveled into yet another book. Did y’all not learn from Halo 5?

Another user believes the developers have ended up repeating the same mistakes they made in one of the previous entries in the franchise.

Bernard Hunorić-Traian Ochterlonie Deák-Kulcsár @Hunor10 @the_g00f @Halo

Well read the Karen Travis novels and suffer through the UNSC parts in order to learn about him!

Same here. @KellyHGay Same mistake with HALO 4. Do you want to know about this really cool but tragic villain? That lead the Covenant on Requiem and only appeared in Spartan Ops?Well read the Karen Travis novels and suffer through the UNSC parts in order to learn about him!Same here. @the_g00f @Halo @KellyHGay Same mistake with HALO 4. Do you want to know about this really cool but tragic villain? That lead the Covenant on Requiem and only appeared in Spartan Ops?Well read the Karen Travis novels and suffer through the UNSC parts in order to learn about him!Same here.

Some fans couldn't believe that all the good content was being put in the books. They added that the same content would have helped elevate the campaign of the latest game, but it has been turned into a book.

Sheoth 0 @Sheoth_0 @Halo @KellyHGay Why do you guys put all the good stuff in the books? Like seriously, wtf, this type of stuff would have made Infinites campaign amazing. @Halo @KellyHGay Why do you guys put all the good stuff in the books? Like seriously, wtf, this type of stuff would have made Infinites campaign amazing.

One player feels they are being discriminated against as they aren't being offered the same level of commitment they expect.

Sonystadas @Sonystadas @Halo

We don't even know when we'll have more story material in the game. being optimistic, in another four years?? @KellyHGay that's cool, but it's a shame that those who only play the games don't get the same commitmentWe don't even know when we'll have more story material in the game. being optimistic, in another four years?? @Halo @KellyHGay that's cool, but it's a shame that those who only play the games don't get the same commitmentWe don't even know when we'll have more story material in the game. being optimistic, in another four years??

For some, such actions do nothing but limit the scope of users and the games. They feel that such stories in-game will allow gamers to enjoy them better.

STATEnotCITY @STATEnotCITY @Halo @KellyHGay 343, please put these moments into more games and stop limiting them to the books. The books have become the only meaningful source of story content. They should supplement the game stories, not replace them. @Halo @KellyHGay 343, please put these moments into more games and stop limiting them to the books. The books have become the only meaningful source of story content. They should supplement the game stories, not replace them.

The sentiments against 343 Industries are pretty high; some feel they're just interested in books and other items rather than the game.

KK @Sam94920047 @SDevilfeather @Halo @KellyHGay Well ,343i just like these novels and audio books instead of real games @SDevilfeather @Halo @KellyHGay Well ,343i just like these novels and audio books instead of real games

Other fans are sad that almost the entire franchise has seen love and commitment apart from Halo Infinite. Despite a strong start, the game has fallen behind in the player base and quality.

Doctor D0M3 @Doctor_D0M3 @Halo @KellyHGay It's sad that MCC, Fallguys, the books, and hell even Halo 5 have had more love than Infinite @Halo @KellyHGay It's sad that MCC, Fallguys, the books, and hell even Halo 5 have had more love than Infinite

While people don't have problems with the book, the consensus is that 343 Industries should be doing more for their game. Halo Infinite has been on a downward spiral, and it's hard to estimate if it could stage a comeback.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far