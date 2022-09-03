"Overwhelmingly sad with the direction Halo Infinite is going": Community is extremely unhappy with cancelation of split-screen co-op

When Halo Infinite's multiplayer content was released towards the end of last year, things never looked so promising. 343 Industries garnered massive traction that saw the game getting plenty of players joining in. That was at its peak as things have steadily gone downhill, with the cancelation of the single-player split-screen co-op being canceled.

Fans have long expressed anguish based on 343 Industries managing their game. There have been many complaints over the last few months. With news of the calculation floating in, the community took to social media to express their thoughts.

CircleToonsHD @CircleToonsHD I'm so overwhelmingly sad with the direction Halo Infinite is going.



I still stand by nearly all the things I said in my review; I firmly believe Halo Infinite is the best foundation/gameplay we've seen in a long time.



But they fumbled it, they fucking fumbled it, and it sucks. I'm so overwhelmingly sad with the direction Halo Infinite is going.I still stand by nearly all the things I said in my review; I firmly believe Halo Infinite is the best foundation/gameplay we've seen in a long time.But they fumbled it, they fucking fumbled it, and it sucks. https://t.co/LEBIE2bX9W

It is felt by many in the community that the shift from Bungie to 343 Industries has been too significant. This is seen as the biggest reason for all the problems that are there with Halo Infinite. Nevertheless, fans want to get the product they pay for, and the calculation of the co-op has angered them.

Halo Infinite community expressed their displeasure at 343 Industries canceling the local split-screen co-op

Since the news emerged, the Halo Infinite community has been busy on social media as they have made sure to express their displeasure. Interestingly, a method has been found that allows players to play co-op on split-screens with a glitch still.

Glitch aside, fans are saddened and frustrated with Halo Infinite's development so far. One user feels that the cancelation of the co-op should be treated very harshly as they had been promised the feature for a long time.

Sacred Icon @sacrediconpod Halo Infinite split-screen co-op has to be honored.



We've been called every insult in the book for our unrelenting positivity and I make no apologies for it, but canceling this very important feature the studio has been promising for years has no positive spin.



It's wrong. Halo Infinite split-screen co-op has to be honored.We've been called every insult in the book for our unrelenting positivity and I make no apologies for it, but canceling this very important feature the studio has been promising for years has no positive spin.It's wrong. https://t.co/u7laUJbN33

One user believes that Halo Infinite being supported on Xbox One could be a major reason due to such steps. It has been debated for some time that developers should be looking to make games for the future and not reduce their capabilities.

Boris @PPBoris_2 343i should drop the Xbox One support. A 13 year old hardware must definitely be causing issues with the engine. 343i should drop the Xbox One support. A 13 year old hardware must definitely be causing issues with the engine.

Some are furious at the fact that 343 Industries gave up on one area to concentrate on improving the co-op experience. They have failed at that as well, which now makes the earlier switch completely useless.

Steve @SteveChillGame Remember a couple of months ago when 343i reallocated most of the team to go work on campaign co-op, not work on de-sync, and then yesterday announced co-op is delayed once again and that they're just scrapping campaign couch co-op.



Wtf did they achieve in all that time lmao Remember a couple of months ago when 343i reallocated most of the team to go work on campaign co-op, not work on de-sync, and then yesterday announced co-op is delayed once again and that they're just scrapping campaign couch co-op.Wtf did they achieve in all that time lmao

One user added that the glitch shows that the split-screen co-op looks pretty much like a finished article. Canceling it now makes even less sense as it would not have required much more effort to release it officially.

Una(Very Cute)【ENVtuber】 @DJUnamina @AtrioxCP @TheActMan_YT Yeah but its clearly already done? If its already this playable, with minimal/no issues, this isn't a good argument. @AtrioxCP @TheActMan_YT Yeah but its clearly already done? If its already this playable, with minimal/no issues, this isn't a good argument.

Another Twitter user also thinks that 343 Industries perhaps wants to keep their support for the game on Xbox One. The user, however, feels that it is not a very smart decision.

Binary G. Nonsense @BGNonsense @TheActMan_YT Probably they wanna support the Xbox One still... which I think is not a wise choice. There is a point where they gotta realize this 2013 hardware just ain't gonna cut it anymore. @TheActMan_YT Probably they wanna support the Xbox One still... which I think is not a wise choice. There is a point where they gotta realize this 2013 hardware just ain't gonna cut it anymore.

One fan was so furious at 343 Industries that they thought an indie studio would do a better job with Halo Infinite at this point.

Red X @RedX5880 @TheActMan_YT I really think a small indie team couldve accomplished more at this point, wtf have they been doing for the past year? @TheActMan_YT I really think a small indie team couldve accomplished more at this point, wtf have they been doing for the past year?

Sentiments against 343 Industries are at an all-time high as one fan addressed them as a bottom tier developer.

AzureAce ※#KH20th※@DragonBallZKakarot @AzureAcedia



WHY DO WE STILL NOT HAVE INFECTION IT'S BEEN NEARLY A YEAR????? @TheActMan_YT 343 is genuinely like a bottom tier developer, they have no idea what they're doing 90% of the time.WHY DO WE STILL NOT HAVE INFECTION IT'S BEEN NEARLY A YEAR????? @TheActMan_YT 343 is genuinely like a bottom tier developer, they have no idea what they're doing 90% of the time.WHY DO WE STILL NOT HAVE INFECTION IT'S BEEN NEARLY A YEAR?????

Fans have been asking for a change of leadership at 343 Industries and want someone from the older Bungie team to take charge.

P51 MUSTANG 03 @03_p51 @TheActMan_YT At this point, Phil Spencer and Microsoft should just fire Bonnie Ross and put Joe Staten and any other ex Bungie devs who worked on the OG games in charge. @TheActMan_YT At this point, Phil Spencer and Microsoft should just fire Bonnie Ross and put Joe Staten and any other ex Bungie devs who worked on the OG games in charge.

It remains to be seen if 343 Industries can salvage any of the reputations they have lost. The game's hype has been massively reduced from what it used to be. Such actions will surely damage the chances of the game's success even more.

