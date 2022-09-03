"Overwhelmingly sad with the direction Halo Infinite is going": Community is extremely unhappy with cancelation of split-screen co-op

When Halo Infinite's multiplayer content was released towards the end of last year, things never looked so promising. 343 Industries garnered massive traction that saw the game getting plenty of players joining in. That was at its peak as things have steadily gone downhill, with the cancelation of the single-player split-screen co-op being canceled.
Fans have long expressed anguish based on 343 Industries managing their game. There have been many complaints over the last few months. With news of the calculation floating in, the community took to social media to express their thoughts.
It is felt by many in the community that the shift from Bungie to 343 Industries has been too significant. This is seen as the biggest reason for all the problems that are there with Halo Infinite. Nevertheless, fans want to get the product they pay for, and the calculation of the co-op has angered them.
Halo Infinite community expressed their displeasure at 343 Industries canceling the local split-screen co-op
Since the news emerged, the Halo Infinite community has been busy on social media as they have made sure to express their displeasure. Interestingly, a method has been found that allows players to play co-op on split-screens with a glitch still.
Glitch aside, fans are saddened and frustrated with Halo Infinite's development so far. One user feels that the cancelation of the co-op should be treated very harshly as they had been promised the feature for a long time.
One user believes that Halo Infinite being supported on Xbox One could be a major reason due to such steps. It has been debated for some time that developers should be looking to make games for the future and not reduce their capabilities.
Some are furious at the fact that 343 Industries gave up on one area to concentrate on improving the co-op experience. They have failed at that as well, which now makes the earlier switch completely useless.
One user added that the glitch shows that the split-screen co-op looks pretty much like a finished article. Canceling it now makes even less sense as it would not have required much more effort to release it officially.
Another Twitter user also thinks that 343 Industries perhaps wants to keep their support for the game on Xbox One. The user, however, feels that it is not a very smart decision.
One fan was so furious at 343 Industries that they thought an indie studio would do a better job with Halo Infinite at this point.
Sentiments against 343 Industries are at an all-time high as one fan addressed them as a bottom tier developer.
Fans have been asking for a change of leadership at 343 Industries and want someone from the older Bungie team to take charge.
It remains to be seen if 343 Industries can salvage any of the reputations they have lost. The game's hype has been massively reduced from what it used to be. Such actions will surely damage the chances of the game's success even more.