"He should change his name before he gets sued" - MrBeast reacts as a man named “Deez-Nuts” gets arrested in Wisconsin

MrBeast had some advice for a man named "Deez-Nuts," who was recently arrested on charges of battery in Wisconsin. The YouTuber suggested that the man change his name before he "gets sued," a reference to his own legal tussle after using the phrase "Deez Nuts" on one of his Feastable bars.

Jimmy was sued and refrained from using the phrase since it sounded too similar to Florida-based company "Dee's Nuts." The court documents reportedly state that the lawsuit is the result of MrBeast's product sounding "confusingly similar and phonetically equivalent" to the Florida-based brand.

MrBeast's humorous reply to the "Deez-Nuts" man's arrest was as follows:

"He should change his name before he gets sued"

"Is this man speaking from experience" - Fans react as MrBeast jokingly references his legal troubles over naming his Feastables bar "Deez Nuts"

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" had reportedly been served with a lawsuit in August 2023 following a brand conflict with "Dee's Nuts." Jimmy used the phrase "milk chocolate with peanut butter" to describe the flavor of his chocolates. The owner of the Florida-based brand, Brian Ditore, has supposedly held the trademark since 2012.

Hence, in a permanent injunction handed to Feastables Inc. on December 6, 2023, it was barred from using the phrase on any of its products. Netizens were amused with Jimmy's comment on the arrest of the Wisconsin "Deez-Nuts" man, with some understanding the reference while others were relatively unaware and speculated that the creator may know "from experience":

"Is this man speaking from experience."

Other users chimed in with their own set of jokes. One advised the YouTuber to name his product after the man himself so that he could not be sued, as Jimmy would be just using the man's "real name":

MrBeast was recently touted as "Willy Wonka" by fans after he stated that he spent a whopping 15 hours restocking shelves at various big chains such as Target and Walmart to make his Feastables chocolates more accessible to his fans. The YouTuber stated that due to the high demand for the bars, stores were having trouble reshelving them, with many of the bars remaining in stock and simply waiting to be shelved.

Many fans praised the creator's dedication to his product and applauded him for personally taking action to ensure that his fans get the much-hyped chocolate bars.