"He crossed the line with cheating on his wife, but racism?" - When Dr DisRespect was accused of being racist

Undoubtedly, Guy "Dr DisRespect" is among the most prominent streamers in history. With millions of online followers, he has amassed a significant fanbase. However, some of his actions have also led to him garnering several critics, one of which occurred in February 2018, when he was accused of racism by musician Jimmy Wong. To provide additional context, the streamer has consistently portrayed an animated character on-screen.

In several of his earlier streams, he would mimic speaking the Chinese language and accents, despite not being fluent in it himself.

American musician and actor Jimmy Wong, who is known for his involvement in popular YouTube series like Video Game High School and is the brother of YouTuber Freddie Wong, took note of this behavior by Dr DisRespect. He publicly called out the streamer through a tweet, addressing the issue.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote:

"He crossed the line with cheating on his wife, but racism?"

Jimmy calls out the streamer for mimicking an Asian/Chinese accent (Image via Twitter)

What did Dr DisRespect do to elicit the allegations?

Despite enjoying significant admiration as a streamer, Dr DisRespect has faced his fair share of controversies. Jimmy Wong took it a step further by compiling a series of links to YouTube videos showcasing instances where he mimicked the Chinese language.

These clips predominantly featured gameplay footage of games such as Playerunknown's Battlegrounds and H1Z1: Battle Royale, wherein the veteran gamer would engage with actual Asian individuals while pretending to imitate their language.

A couple of instances of the streamer mimicking the language can be seen here (as linked by Jimmy):

What did the streamer say in response?

In response to the criticism, Dr DisRespect promptly addressed the issue during one of his streams (now removed). He defended himself by stating that he has Asian friends and highlighted that his wife is also of Asian descent. According to him, these connections made the accusations of racism irrelevant or unfounded. He said:

"I’ve got friends right now I could call right now who are multi-cultural, multi-racial…I love it. Mrs Assassin, my wife, multi-racial, all the way from the small Island of Moloka‘i. Lots of Filipino blood. Then you’ve got this idiot on Twitter, this desperate-for-attention, wannabe idiot."

He waved off the criticism from Jimmy Wong, adding:

"Trapped in a gated community, a private school if you will. Absolutely clueless. We don’t pay attention to those guys at all...If you read his Twitter feed, it’s laughable. It’s comedic. Please, don’t tell me that guy’s gonna be a politician, because he’ll blend right in with all of them."

Although the controversy didn't escalate significantly, it is worth mentioning that Dr DisRespect has ceased making any similar imitations since then. In November 2019, he publicly stated that he had made a personal choice to stop mimicking "hybrid" languages.

