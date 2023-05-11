Dr DisRespect stuns streaming community by wagering $100,000 on Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game

Popular YouTube streamer Guy "Dr DisRespect" is no stranger to placing big bets on sports events, and on May 11, he tweeted a screenshot that showed him placing a $100,000 bet on the Golden State Warriors winning the conference semi-finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Warriors manage to win, he stands to earn a massive $350,000. However, the Warriors are currently behind in the series, trailing 2-3 with two games left to play, which makes Dr DisRespect's bet a risky one.

Here is the screenshot of the wild bet:

Dr DisRespect's wild NBA bet garners reactions from fans

Despite his willingness to place massive bets on sporting events, Dr DisRespect doesn't always have the best track record when it comes to winning these bets. For instance, he wagered a significant amount on the MMA fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira that took place on December 11, 2021, and ended up losing a staggering $350,000.

If fortune favors the YouTube streamer, his latest bet has the potential to earn him a massive $350,000. He's hoping the Warriors win the remaining two games of the conference semi-finals, which are scheduled for May 13 and 14. It's worth mentioning that the two-timer has a background in basketball, having played NCAA Division II basketball in the early 2000s, so he may have some insight into the world of NBA betting.

His latest bet elicited a range of reactions from fellow Twitter users. While some questioned his decision to go against LeBron James, others doubted the veracity of his tweet. Here are some of the top replies:

Sanjay @FlyeKitesJay @DrDisrespect 🤨 @FanDuel As an athlete yourself, how do you bet against Lebron James @DrDisrespect @FanDuel As an athlete yourself, how do you bet against Lebron James⁉️ 🤨

Curly Cowboy🤠🧡 @CurlyCowboy531 @DrDisrespect @FanDuel Not everyone taking this seriously like this isnt about the Corgi that predicts the FINALS right every year @DrDisrespect @FanDuel Not everyone taking this seriously like this isnt about the Corgi that predicts the FINALS right every year

erik mancha @erikmancha_ @DrDisrespect 🏼 @FanDuel Delisounal af. LeCarry will make this bet get wrecked like Faze stock. But I respect the gamble 2x. @DrDisrespect @FanDuel Delisounal af. LeCarry will make this bet get wrecked like Faze stock. But I respect the gamble 2x. 💪🏼 https://t.co/XJY3aPJhiI

The majority of the commenters believe that the streamer may have miscalculated when making the prediction, but you can never be certain about what's going to happen on the court.

The popular streamer often makes personal bets as well. Last year, he made a wager with fellow streamer Timothy "TimTheTatman" over his capability to make a 70-yard throw on a football field.

During his visit to the 49ers' training facility, the two-timer teamed up with tight end George Kittle to make the impressive throw, demonstrating his ability to follow through on the bet and ultimately win it.

