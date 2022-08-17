"We came, we delivered, we dominated" - Dr DisRespect shares proof of throwing a football across 70 yards

Guy "Dr DisRespect" shuts down doubters once and for all after making an incredible 70 yards throw at the San Francisco 49ers' training ground earlier this month.

Before visiting their facilities, the 40-year-old YouTuber made a bet with fellow streamer Timothy "TimTheTatman" over his chances. After uploading the video, he put the money where his mouth was and made the stunning throw across the field.

Fans, visiting players, and streamers have all been thoroughly impressed with his efforts. After accomplishing the task, he said:

"We came, we delivered, we dominated."

Dr DisRespect wins $1,000 bet with TimTheTatman

The mustached maverick, standing at a whopping 6'8, first claimed that he would be able to throw an American football across 70+ yards in the H3 podcast. Later, TimTheTatman also challenged the two time-champions to prove his words.

Dr DisRespect has already achieved a lot of incredible stunts. Hence, it was no surprise that he would attempt to throw the ball and prove his footballing abilities.

Visiting the 49ers' training ground, he collaborated with tight ender George Kittle. His first attempt did not quite make the mark as it only covered a distance of 60 yards. However, in his second attempt, Guy hit the jackpot. He successfully tossed the ball across 70 yards, leaving even the professionals stunned.

After successfully launching the ball, George Kittle exclaimed:

"What the...you got it baby! Let's go!"

What makes the throw even more impressive is that Dr DisRespect did not even practice before making it. He confessed:

"I didn't even prepare, I haven't thrown a football in a long time."

He further continued:

“The mark that we hit? 70 yards. We did it."

Fans react to the astonishing throw

Viewers of the video were left stunned at the incredible feat of the YouTuber. Although Tim is doubtful over the throw, Guy has paid no need for his skepticism as he has put it as a feather in his cap. Here are some of the reactions that were shared on Twitter:

Fans on his YouTube channel shared similar views:

The 40-year-old has also been engaged in a gaming project, "DEADROP," with his studio Midnight Society. Although an official release date has not been announced, the game is expected to be released between 2023 and 2024.

